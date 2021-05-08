After six of their previous seven games were won by a single run, West Monroe coaches were looking for a night without drama in a bad way. Thanks to a 10-0 six-inning victory against Dutchtown in Game 1 Friday night, they got just that.
West Monroe totaled 12 hits, while ace Lane Little limited the Griffins to just one hit in the lopsided win. Little completed his eighth complete game of the year, saving the Rebels bullpen for the rest of the weekend should they be called upon.
Little allowed one hit and two walks and struck out six in the win.
Offensively, freshman Hayden Federico had another phenomenal day. Federico was one triple shy of hitting for the cycle with a 4-for-4 day at the plate. In the last four playoff games, Federico is hitting .692 for the Rebels.
Senior Josh Pearson was also a hard out on Friday night. Pearson was 3-for-4, while Reed Eason and Logan Shurden each recorded two hits apiece.
Game 2 against Dutchtown is at noon today with Game 3 to follow should Dutchtown win.
