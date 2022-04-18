Following Monday night’s 9-1 opening round victory against No. 29 East Ascension, West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle asked her bunch whether or not they think the first one is the toughest.
“That one went right over there head didn’t it?” Daigle said with a smile. “But sometimes I feel that way. I feel that way as a coach. Year No. 27 here, I feel that way every time. When the playoffs start, it’s just something different about them. It takes you getting into the game to relax and find your place.”
Maddie Nichols left her imprint on the game early on. She struck out six straight batters and did not allow a hit until the fifth inning.
“There was no doubt that she wanted the ball,” Daigle said. “Obviously you don’t ever know with the playoffs and how it works out. It’s not a done deal that we’re here later in the week. And I thought she did a great job. She lost it a bit in the sixth, but she battled back to get those outs and that’s experience paying off.”
Besides a Macy Nordstrom single in the second inning, the Lady Rebels offense got off to a slow start in Monday night’s postseason affair.
That all changed in the third inning, however. Brylee Buford and Allie Chrislip singled before Karli Sellers broke the scoreless tie with a shot to deep center. Her three-run jack gave the Lady Rebels a 3-0 lead through three innings.
The Lady Rebels added insurance runs in the fourth inning when Chrislip delivered a sacrifice fly and two more runs scored on a passed ball and a throwing error.
RBI singles by Kenzie Vestal and Nordstrom made it a 9-1 Lady Rebel lead in the sixth inning.
Nordstom led the Lady Rebels with three hits.
Manning doubled in the victory.
Nichols finished with 15 strikeouts while holding East Ascension to just two hits and one unearned run in seven innings pitched.
Following Daigle's postgame speech, the Lady Rebels were joined by the recipient of the benefit game.
The money raised between West Monroe and East Ascension was donated to West Monroe assistant Sumer Pate, as her daughter, Pateleigh Brown, will soon undergo another heart procedure.
Brown has an existing heart condition called truncus arteriosus, which is a rare birth defect that occurs when the blood vessel coming out of the heart fails to separate completely during development. Brown had open-heart surgery 11 days after she was born, and a year and a half later, is set to have another procedure next month.
Brown smiled and posed with the team following the game.
“Sumer’s mother has been my best friend since we were 10, so to be to help her daughter, who I feel in a lot of ways is my own daughter, in such a situation means everything to me on a personal level,” Daigle said. “I think it means everything because I saw our kids wanted to help. That’s a life lesson. No matter what you do, you can always offer a helping hand to somebody. It doesn’t have to be monetary. It can be anything. I thought our kids and our parents and community did an awesome job.”
The Lady Rebels will play the winner of Tuesday night's encounter between No. 20 West Ouachita and No. 13 Mandeville in the second round.
