After a long weekend, the West Monroe softball team “needed” a dramatic come-from-behind, walk-off victory Tuesday night.
The No. 5 (18-4) West Monroe Lady Rebels entered a matchup against No. 11 (16-8) West Ouachita after dropping three straight contests to Alexandria, St. Amant and Hahnville, but the team ultimately shook off those defeats in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory when Maddie Nichols delivered the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“Our kids played hard this weekend, and it was gut-wrenching as a coach to watch them through their disappointment. We needed to win a game like this,” West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle said. “It was a difficult time. It doesn’t matter what our record is on both sides because this game means something to both teams. To win a game in this fashion against an opponent like that, I hope it brings our confidence back. I hope it’s like, ‘Hey, we can do this.’”
While one side celebrated the hard-fought win, the other side had to sit with coming just shy of claiming a Top 5 victory. And that was difficult.
“I ask our kids to play with effort and heart, and they did that,” West Ouachita head coach Ashley Burkett-Hoyle said after an emotional game. “You can’t ask for a better ballgame. You couldn’t ask for the stands to see a better ballgame between two really good teams.”
West Ouachita slugger Landrie Crockett broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when she bowed up and squared away on a Macy Nordstrom pitch that eventually cleared the left-center fence. That stood as West Ouachita’s lone hit of the contest.
And West Monroe’s offense was held at bay until Kenzie Vestal tied the contest, 1-1, in the sixth inning with a solo shot to begin the inning.
“That was a big hit for her,” Daigle said. “She had been struggling, so for her to come up and tie the ballgame in that spot, that was big. And it was for all of them. Her teammates and friends knew she needed that, and they were happy for her.”
The Lady Rebels threatened in the first inning with Macy Nordstrom’s single and Maddie Nichols’ double, but Avery Freer drew a flyout with two on and two outs to get out of the inning unscathed.
West Monroe’s Macy Nordstrom answered Freer’s clutch pitching with an abnormal four-strikeout inning after Bailey Neathery reached on a strikeout/passed ball to open the second frame.
In the third inning, West Monroe’s Karli Sellers had to get on her horse to track down and rob Dowdy of a base, as Freer and Nordstrom traded zeroes back-and-forth.
That was until Crockett’s solo shot broke up the scoreless tie in the fourth inning.
Freer got a helping hand from Lexi Bass in the fourth inning when she tracked down two fly balls in the left field.
“That’s what I ask of my defense, to keep the hitters off balance and Avery does a great job of that. She communicates well with me on what pitches we should throw, and we attack the zone with it,” Burkett-Hoyle said. “They just had a better hit than we did tonight.”
Freer found herself in a bases loaded jam in the fifth inning after Macy Funderburk led off the inning with a single. With the bases loaded and only one out, Freer worked out of the jam by forcing a grounder and flyout to end West Monroe’s threat.
Nordstrom handed the ball over to Maddie Nichols in the sixth inning after striking out six batters and allowing just one hit.
Nichols nearly allowed West Ouachita’s second hit of the game in the sixth inning, but West Monroe’s Brylee Buford made a diving catch in right field before Vestal hit her solo shot in the bottom half of the inning.
Nichols allowed one on base with an error but struck out three West Ouachita batters in the top of the seventh before Nichols delivered the RBI single to put away the Lady Chiefs.
Freer allowed just two runs on eight hits and one walk, while Nichols pitched blanks across the board in the final two innings for West Monroe.
