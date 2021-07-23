Louisiana Tech made West Monroe defensive back Rayshawn Pleasant feel at home, which in turn led to the 3-star Rebel committing to the Bulldogs back in June.
Pleasant isn’t settling on his commitment without remaining active, though. He wants the other part of the Rebels dynamic DB duo to enjoy his new “home” with him.
“I work on (Jadais Richard) just about every day,” Pleasant said. “He knows where home is at.”
Richard is the other half of West Monroe's pair of 3-star defensive backs. And while Louisiana Tech remains high on his list, he's probably getting a little tired of hearing his teammates' bark. All jokes aside, Richard said he’s been taking Pleasant's recruiting pitches into consideration.
“That’s my brother from another mother,” Richard said. “We’re really close.”
Richard is also a 3-star defensive back who recently narrowed his top school choices to Louisiana Tech, Baylor and TCU. Richard and Pleasant's return to the Rebels as seniors are a large reason why head coach Jerry Arledge said this defensive back class could be “the best in school history.”
Pleasant is currently No. 41 on Dandy Don’s Top 2022 Louisiana Prospects list, while Richard sits at No. 47. Their climb up the recruitment boards actually began at the same time.
Memphis and Louisiana Tech offered both Pleasant and Richard on the same day, which led to a surreal conversation between the two defensive backs.
“We got our first offer and just got on the phone and were so excited for each other,” Richard said. “Memphis and Louisiana Tech came and watched us play a game, and they were waiting on us to drop our film. After they saw our film they offered.”
Some of preseason hype that’s been circulating about this secondary might sound familiar because West Monroe coaches were having similar discussions about this unit before last season. The unit, of course, took a hit when Pleasant suffered a torn ACL, which put him on the shelf for the season.
“It was really hard going to the games and seeing my teammates out there balling,” Pleasant said.
The inactivity in 2020 was a much different scene than the ones fans got to witness back when Pleasant returned a kick 99 yards in West Monroe’s 21-14 victory against the Ruston Bearcats in 2019.
“That was most definitely my favorite moment,” Pleasant said.
Richard certainly had his moments last year on the field and on the basketball court. Richard, who is 6’1”, 190 pounds, is excited about Pleasant’s (6'0", 180) return to the secondary in 2021, and looks forward to hooping with Pleasant again on the court.
“You got me, Rayshawn, Javari (Sanders), Paul (Manning) and Jack (DeBruhl),” Richard said. “We’re all seniors back there, so we’re all experienced.”
The hype is there again for a unit that allowed just 14.1 points per game last season during a frantic COVID-19 season. Now that the chaos has settled, Richard and Pleasant look forward to living up to Arledge’s lofty expectations.
“We want it all,” Pleasant said. “We’re not satisfied.”
Pleasant will have plenty of time to try and sway Richard over to Louisiana Tech with him. But right now, ending a decade-long state championship drought is at the forefront of the defensive backfield's mind.
