Following an undefeated district season, the West Monroe Rebels were, as you’d expect, well represented on the District 2-5A All-District Teams.
Getting the nod for offensive MVP was H-back Cayden Pierce, while linebacker Tanner Zordan shared defensive MVP honors with Alexandria’s Jacobian Guillory.
The Rebels were also well represented on both sides of the ball. Five Rebels were featured on the offensive team, while five more earned first-team defensive accolades.
Offensive linemen Blake Everett and Ethan Boyer were joined by tight end Rylan Green, running back Derome Williams and kick returner A.J. Fenceroy as first-team selections on offense, while linebacker Peyton Todd, linemen Malcolm Moore and T.J. Bush and safeties Brad Williams and Brooks Miller represented the defenders.
Rebel Offensive lineman Shaun McDonald and wide receiver Jerry Day were second-team all-district, while linemen Aidan Swanner and Dontrell Cobbs joined Ja’dais Richard for second-team honors on defense.
Rounding out West Monroe’s District 2-5A selections were honorable mentions offensive lineman Chaz Trichell, defensive lineman Aiden Bellot, linebacker Latayeveon McFee and defensive back Rayshawn Pleasant.
The Ouachita Lions landed two players on offense and two more on defense as first-team selections. Running back Chaunzavia Lewis and offensive lineman Micah Mansfield anchored the Lions offensively, while linebacker Carl Glass and defensive back Cayle Wheeler received honors as first-team defenders.
Representing the Lions on the second-team were a plethora of wideouts. Receivers Jacolby Conner, D.J. Jacobs and Brandon Kimes joined tight end Kameron Williams on offense, while defensive back Shunterrious Queen, linebacker Ricky Slater and defensive lineman Xavier Holden rounded out the Lion defenders.
Honorable mentions for the Lions were offensive lineman Troy Bell, quarterback Zach Shaw, defensive back Jaylen Kincaid, linebacker Carmycah Glass, defensive back Jamal Hoard and defensive lineman Cody Wooley.
West Ouachita placed nine players on first and second teams in its first season in District 2-5A. Tobias Owens was the only first-team selection as the Chiefs running back. Fellow running back Alfred Cole earned second-team honors with teammates offensive linemen Tim Andrajack and Michael Bohn.
Defensive lineman Montana King, linebacker Luke Middleton and defensive backs Reed Guirlando and Cole Moore represented the Chiefs as second-team defensive selections. Kicker Luke Stagg was also a second-team selection.
Linebacker Dawson Hagan, along with linemen Clay Norris and Chandler Simpson were honorable mentions.
