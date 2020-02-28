The No. 19 St. Amant Gators entered their first-round matchup with No. 14 West Monroe with a reputation for playing big in the post, but in Friday night’s 74-55 opening round Rebel victory, it was West Monroe’s big men who shined on the big stage.
“Our guys did a fantastic job defensively on those guys and disrupted what they wanted to do,” West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill said. “We were really good defensively tonight. We had a stretch in the second half where we fouled too much, but overall, defensively we were pretty solid tonight.”
Really, it was the front court and back court shined equally for the Rebels, as the forwards did the dirty work on defense and the guards lit the Gators up from behind the arc.
What was once a 16-point West Monroe lead had shrunk to 10 points midway into the fourth quarter. The Rebels then connected on three consecutive 3-pointers to leave no doubt of which team was walking away with victory Friday night.
It was Dakota Gasca and Jerry Day who sunk those 3-pointers down the stretch. Together, they combined for eight 3-pointers. The senior Day scored a team-high 23 points in the victory, while Gasca added 21.
“Those guys got their feet set and took rhythm shots,” Hill said.
St. Amant head coach Gary Duhe said West Monroe’s physical presence inside gave the Gators trouble, but it was those shots from the outside that made the difference.
“The story was every time we made a run, they said, ‘We’re going to win,’” Duhe said. “(Day) and (Gasca), I’ll be honest, you have moments when you look at a guy when he shoots it, and you just know it’s going in. That’s what it felt like.”
The contest had far more ups than downs for the Rebels. The only real negatives came in the third quarter when Jerry Day and Jadais Richard were called for technical fouls. Day drew his with a face-guard, while Richard said something to an official to draw the technical. That allowed St. Amant to cut the lead eight in the third quarter, but West Monroe finished off the quarter with a 6-0 run that was punctuated with a Keagan Moncrief slam dunk. Moncrief scored 10 points in the quarter alone, including hitting two of West Monroe’s 12 3-pointers in the victory.
“The thing is we have to continue to make plays,” Hill said. “I thought it was a game of runs. We just made more than they did.”
After a somewhat slow start, Javion Richard got the Rebels going with an offensive put-back, 3-pointer, and steal followed by a transition dunk for West Monroe’s first seven points of the contest. Javion Richard finished with 11 points in the win.
“After the second Ouachita game, we really challenged him,” Hill said. “He and I had a long sit-down talk and watched a lot of film together and went over a lot of things he’s got to get better at. He’s taken it to the heart, and the last two weeks we’ve seen a lot of growth from him that’s been amazing and fantastic. For us to get to where we want to be, he’s got to play at a high level.”
The Rebels settled in after that and pulled ahead 15-8 after an 8-0 run was propelled by consecutive baskets from Dakota Gasca. A Justin Lawrence 3-pointer followed by another trey from Gasca gave the Rebels a 21-10 edge. Gasca had 10 points in the first half alone, including one of four first-half West Monroe 3-pointers.
A 7-0 St. Amant run trimmed the Rebels lead to four points, but a Jerry Day triple followed by another Gasca basket pushed West Monroe’s lead back to double digits.
The Rebels took a 32-24 lead into halftime after Richard found a wide-open Dontrell Cobbs under the basket with five second remaining.
With the win, the Rebels will advance to play No. 3 New Iberia on the road.
