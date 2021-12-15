One way or another, West Monroe Rebel teammates Jadais Richard and Rayshawn Pleasant were always seemingly connected. So it’s only fitting the two signed their National Letters of Intent together Wednesday morning.
“We’ve been with each other since elementary,” Richard said. “It’s a dream come true. I thank God every day.”
From starring in the defensive backfield together to getting their first offer together years ago, Richard and Pleasant have become two household names for Northeast Louisiana football fans.
On Wednesday, Richard signed to play with the Vanderbilt Commodores, while Pleasant signed with Tulane. As West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge put it during the ceremony, Tulane and Vanderbilt don’t sign “dummies.”
The opportunity to get an education like the one those schools provide obviously factored into the talented defensive backs’ decision.
“They’ve been showing me love since day one, so I took an official visit down there and it was a no brainer,” Pleasant said. “The way they treated my family and treated me by giving me an opportunity to play… It was hard to walk away from. Hard to walk away from that academic opportunity too. This was a four-year decision.”
Though he played some wide receiver, and made a game-altering catch in the first round of the playoffs, Richard mostly starred on the defensive side of the ball and on special teams in 2021. He finished the season with 80 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one blocked field goal and one blocked punt.
He hopes to make a similar impact in a Vanderbilt uniform down the line.
“Playing in the SEC, it’s crazy,” Richard said. “I always just watched the TV and dreamed about that. And now it’s finally happening.”
As for Pleasant, he was asked to play more offense in 2021, and you could say he took the ball and ran with it, accounting for 1,025 yards and 12 touchdowns on 148 carries.
Both Pleasant and Richard had to play through injuries their senior year, and that didn’t go unnoticed by West Monroe principal Shelby Ainsworth.
“These guys have stayed the course through a tough road,” Ainsworth said. “I’ve seen them work through injuries and find a way. I know these coaches and administrators are as proud as them as we can be.”
Richard and Pleasant were seemingly tied to the hip making plays for the Rebels in a West Monroe uniform. While far apart in their next journey, don’t be surprised if the two continue to make plays regularly on Saturdays.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
