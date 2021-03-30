An uncommon occurrence on the softball field this season has been a low-scoring West Monroe ballgame. It's flat out unique.
In 17 of West Monroe’s 20 victories this season, the No. 2 (20-2) Lady Rebels have produced double-digit run totals. But in a district matchup against No. 14 (14-11) West Ouachita, the Lady Rebels found themselves in a scoreless tie heading into the fourth inning. And West Monroe veteran arm Maddie Nichols was dialed in for it.
“It’s really easy to pitch with a big-run lead, especially when our 1-9 can hit it out of the park,” Nichols said. “But in these close games, I know my team is going to come through hitting, and I really don’t have anything to worry about in the circle. These games are a little bit different because we’re so used to run ruling everybody, but I like it.”
Ultimately Nichols' intuition was correct. The Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Chiefs, 6-1, in a Tuesday night district tilt as West Monroe's offense came alive late. Nichols struck out nine and allowed just one run on three hits and two walks in the victory. But a wide strike zone not only stymied West Ouachita’s offense, but also gave West Monroe some early fits.
“We had a hard time with that, and we had to make some adjustments at the plate,” West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle said. “I think you saw that we did that late in the game. That’s not something we’ve had to face yet so far. All of these times that we face these different types of situations will make us better.”
West Monroe and West Ouachita entered the fourth inning with two combined hits, as West Ouachita freshman pitcher Avery Freer and Nichols traded scoreless frames in a pitchers duel.
The Lady Rebels broke the scoreless tie in the fourth when Kenzie Vestal launched an RBI double to score Mady Manning, who reached on a walk.
West Monroe threatened with another base runner in scoring position in the sixth inning, but Payton Evans laid out to rob Karli Sellers of a base hit. That flyout allowed Mady Manning to tag from second, though, and Manning crossed home plate after Kamryn Eaton doubled. Vestal blooped a shot to right to score Eaton one batter later, as West Monroe built a three-run lead to take into the latter innings.
Freer doubled in the bottom of the sixth with two outs to account for West Ouachita’s second hit of the ballgame, and the Lady Chiefs’ cleanup hitter Bailey Nethery drove her in with an RBI single.
The Lady Rebels doubled their lead in the seventh inning when Manning touched them all on a 3-run homer. Sellers followed with a doubled, but Freer stopped the bleeding with a double play to get out of the inning.
“Up until the seventh inning, it’s a 3-1 ballgame,” West Ouachita head coach Ashley Burkett-Hoyle said. “So my message (after the game) was to compete offensively and defensively. That’s a pretty darn good outing for us up against the second best team in the state. To me that’s a good outing, but we walked a couple of batters in the seventh and one of their best hitters came up and did what she was supposed to do. But until then, it was a good ballgame. Offensively, though, we didn’t show up.”
The Lady Rebels defeated West Ouachita, 14-3, in the first meeting between the District 2-5A rivals earlier this season. And with West Monroe’s stacked resume this season, Burkett-Hoyle certainly took some positives away from the loss.
“We’re getting better,” Burkett-Hoyle said. “If we put a whole game together consistently, we’ll surprise people, and they’ll say, ‘Oh, there they are again.’ But that comes with maturity.”
