West Monroe coaches couldn’t hide their excitement about having kids back on campus for workouts last Tuesday. They didn’t have to.
Rebels head football coach Jerry Arledge was right there with them, and he was just glad to see that excitement level matched by his players.
“You have guys that are competitive and just want to play the game of football,” Arledge said. “They want to work, but they want somebody to push them. Very few guys are self-motivated, but they love the game enough that they’ll get out here and go through it. It’s great having them back. I know the coaches have been excited, and I’d say about 98 percent of the kids have been.”
The few that haven’t been excited have been pressing buttons in the air condition, Arledge joked.
When West Monroe players showed up on campus June 9th, one day after the LHSAA granted high schools the opportunity to return to campus and workout due to bad weather on June 8, players would get their temperature taken and also would be asked the required questions upon entering.
The players, who were in groups of no more than 25 players, would enter wearing a mask and stretch, and once that process was over with, they could take their masks off on the practice field for conditioning drills.
“We’re not in very good shape,” Arledge said. “I don’t know if any team is if they’ve been following the rules. We’re abiding by the LHSAA guidelines, the National Football High School rules and we have recommendations from the parish. We’re going to do what we’re supposed to do according to all of the governing bodies.”
West Monroe, like every other high school, missed the opportunity to hold spring training. And though some schools have opted for the extra week in the fall, the Rebels were one of the teams in the parish that still view spring ball as an important time to evaluate players. Now, coaches are trying to catch up on that process during summer workouts.
“The thing that we get out of spring training is the incoming freshmen and new kids that are allowed to come out and evaluate them and where they are going to fit,” Arledge said. “That’s the main thing.”
Unsure of when the Rebels would be granted the opportunity to get back into the weight room, Arledge hoped the Rebels could do so in the very soon future.
West Monroe is coming off of an 11-2 season in 2019. The Rebels suffered one loss in the regular season to Texas’ Longview (17-7) and was upset on the road in the quarterfinals by a Destrehan team (20-17) that went on to play for the Class 5A State Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.