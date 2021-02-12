The No. 13 West Monroe Lady Rebels (14-5) solidified its chances of hosting a home playoff game with a 69-52 victory against No. 15 Ouachita Parish (12-7) Friday night.
For the second time in the last three outings for the Lady Rebels, West Monroe held its opponent scoreless for an entire quarter. This scoreless feat came in the first quarter Friday night.
“We have a pretty good combination of scat, quick kids outside and a shot blocker inside,” West Monroe head coach John Green said. “If we’re causing havoc and then transitioning hard the other way and making them run that way too, it takes some legs out of their shots.”
Riding high off of a win against a Top 10 district foe, Ruston, on Tuesday, the Lady Rebels looked for the sweep against the Lady Lions Friday night, and West Monroe did just that on a night where seemingly everything that could have gone wrong for the Lady Lions did.
With her team down 17 points in the fourth quarter, Ouachita head coach Chrissy Givens earned back-to-back technical fouls to earn an ejection for the game. Givens drew the first technical when she contested a contact foul and continued to voice her frustration with the official. Givens drew her second technical foul from her seat, as she clapped and repeatedly told the official, “Good job.”
Ouachita fans in attendance would likely be open to the idea of having their brains wiped after a scoreless first quarter from the Lady Lions. West Monroe started the game on a 12-0 run, which lasted all eight minutes.
Late in the quarter, when Ouachita missed two free throws and struggled to get anything going offensively against West Monroe’s zone, a Ouachita fan shouted, “Come on, guys. Wake up.”
Breanna Day even had a 3-pointer roll around the rim before popping out just seconds before the quarter ended.
Green credited an unintentional matchup zone, along with the grit and determination of his club, for the defensive success.
“We’re so wild that it wasn’t supposed to be (a matchup zone), and I turned around to coach and said, ‘That rotation looks good up top. Don’t say anything because that looks good,’” Green said.
The Lady Lions showed more life in the second quarter, as Faith Lee, Byrd McCarthy and Amia Gibson all got shots to fall, but the transition offense for West Monroe continued to generate easy offense for Makayla Glass, Shakayla Glass and others. A layup from Lee got the Lady Lions within 12, but a Pashonnay Johnson 3-pointer expanded the Lady Rebels lead back to 15.
West Monroe led, 27-11, at the break.
A desperate Ouachita team came out with a flurry in the third quarter, utilizing the press to create some chaotic situations. And the Lady Lions found some success, especially with Lee’s active hands. But West Monroe always had an answer. Perhaps the biggest one in the quarter came when Johnson broke a press and found a wide-open Shakayla Glass down the lane for the easy lay-up. West Monroe’s lead ballooned to 21 in the period.
The Lady Rebels were led by Makayla Glass with 15 points, while Lee led the Lady Lions with 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.