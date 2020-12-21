The West Monroe girls basketball team is enjoying an extensive Christmas break after positive tests within the program forced the Lady Rebels to pause basketball activities for two weeks.
“This break, heck, when we take three days off for Christmas we’re usually out of shape when we come back,” West Monroe girls head coach John Green said. “So we know we’ll be out of shape when we come back, but with so many programs having to cancel games right now, we’re just glad we got to be together from September until December. Just being around each other has been good, and I like where we’re at.”
The Lady Rebels are 5-2 on the season with their only losses coming to the reigning Class 5A State Champions Benton and (6-2) Amite.
Senior guard Makayla Glass and junior center Shamiya Butler have been consistent producers on both ends for the Lady Rebels. They’ve also added the element of familiarity, along with returning guard Rakyla Russell. The Lady Rebels are without last year’s starter Amaya West, as she suffered a torn ACL in the summer.
“We’re still trying to gel as a team,” Green said. “But I feel like we learned we could get better from some of our losses. I think the girls saw that we could get better and beat some of these teams.”
The Lady Rebels added another scoring threat on the floor when former St. Frederick standout Pashonnay Johnson. Johnson transferred over. Johnson has filled up the scoring column in the early going.
The Lady Rebels will return to action on Dec. 29 when West Monroe hosts Delhi.
