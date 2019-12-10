The West Monroe Lady Rebels have started the season with a 3-6 record, but that hasn’t discouraged head coach John Green in the slightest.
Despite returning four starters from last year’s squad, the Lady Rebels have stumbled out of the starting gate due to a couple of injuries, the infamous flu bug that hit the school a few weeks back and stout competition.
“I won’t give you my list of excuses,” Green said. “The competition has been outrageously good, and it’s even more difficult when you haven’t started the same lineup since the opening night. It’s been crazy, but hopefully this adversity makes us stronger in the long run.”
Green went on to say the Lady Rebels were going to be a good basketball team this year, it’s just a matter of when West Monroe can put all the pieces together again. Sophomore guard Amaya West and sophomore center Shamiya Butler, who have each received offers from ULM, have been in and out with injuries. The Lady Rebels got Butler back, and are hopeful West will return to the team next week.
Meanwhile, returning starters senior forward Faith Robinson and senior guard Dezarae Stewart have each led the team in scoring this season.
“They have been really good for us,” Green said. “(Stewart) held her own against two juniors that were offered by mid majors when we played LaGrange. She had 21 points against them, and Faith hit a basket to give us the lad with 15 seconds left. They hit two free throws to beat us.”
West Monroe will look to start that long run Green previously mentioned when the Lady Rebels make the short trip to West Ouachita High School this week. There, the Lady Rebels will play Airline at 4:35 Wednesday and Jonesboro-Hodge at 3:15 Thursday.
