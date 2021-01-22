A young Ouachita player was slow to get up after West Monroe veteran forward Shamiya Butler recorded back-to-back blocks amid an 8-0 run deep into the third quarter. After Butler towered over the Lady Lions with a 47-33 lead in the third quarter, No. 11 (9-5) Ouachita gave a furious fourth quarter rally that consisted of four consecutive 3-point makes. The No. 20 (8-4) Lady Rebels, however, made key free throws down the stretch to hang onto a 57-51 district win.
“It’s just so bizarre, but I told the kids right there that all the frustrations that you go through, and the doubts in your mind, you play the game for moments like this,” West Monroe head coach John Green said. “We don’t know when they’re going to happen, and we can’t predict. But I thought after our film session on Wednesday, our practice yesterday and our approach today, I thought we’d play well. We had some people step up, and I’m proud of them.”
The Lady Lions knocked down four 3-pointers in a span of two minutes to bring Ouachita within three, as four different players found their mark from the outside. While it might’ve been too little, too late for Ouachita, the Lady Lions head coach Chrissy Givens views it a different way. It’s all about taking the right approach from the jump after winning two big games against teams that were previously ranked higher than Ouachita. In her words, you can't just turn it on when you want to.
“So those big wins can do something for you. It can either motivate you to keep playing that same way, or you can get the big head and think, ‘Oh we knocked off West Ouachita and knocked off Ruston.' And now you think West Monroe is going to lay down because they just lost two," Givens said. "It doesn’t work like that. You’re talking about girls who are still learning and don’t know what it takes to be at the top. So let’s get these lessons now.”
The Lady Lions were winners of their last two in district entering Friday night’s contest, while the Lady Rebels dropped two of their previous three district clashes.
Butler’s size in the paint gave the Lady Rebels a distinct advantage in terms of offensive rebounds and second-chance opportunities. That lent a helping hand for West Monroe to take an early lead on the road.
“I feel for Shamiya because she had to play about the whole game, but she gutted it out and played hard,” Green said.
Givens wasn’t going to excuse her team’s performance to the size discrepancy either.
“I’ve seen my girls go up against bigger players,” Givens said. “Captain Shreve was in here and everybody on that team was taller than me. So I’ve seen them go up against those players, but your mental has to be there.”
Pashonnay Johnson led the Lady Rebels with 18 points, while Shakayla Glass and Makayla Glass each contributed eight points in the win. To see those sisters step up on a big stage like that wasn’t surprising for Green.
“Our girls and their girls always seem to step up in this game,” Green said. “I told Coach (Lee) Morrow expect us to play, specifically the seniors, better than they’ve probably played. (Makayla) just has such good hands, and those Glasses have been around West Monroe forever. It means a lot to them.”
Breanna Day led Ouachita with 12 points, while Faith Lee contributed 11.
Trailing 19-12 to start the second quarter, Day drained back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to one. The Lady Lions took the lead when Lee stole the ball and fed Byrd McCarthy underneath the basket for the easy lay-in. Ouachita’s 10-0 run, however, was met by a 12-0 run by the Lady Rebels.
After Ouachita pushed ahead with a 22-19 lead, the Lady Rebels’ Carlasia Moore and Johnson knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers. West Monroe closed out the half on a 17-5 run to take a 36-27 edge into the locker room.
West Monroe ripped off an 11-0 run in the first quarter after trailing 7-4 early on. Johnson started the run with a 3-pointer and Butler culminated the run with six straight points inside the paint. Ouachita’s McCarthy ended the run with hustle points that formed on a block from one end and an offensive put-back on the other.
The Ouachita and West Monroe boys game was postponed to Feb. 6 due to COVID-19 issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.