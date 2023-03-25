The West Monroe girls powerlifting program has been a force to reckon with for years, but it hasn't been this dominant in approximately two decades.
After capturing a 2022 Division I State Championship, West Monroe reestablished its dominance with 49 total points and three individual state champions at the 2023 State Championship meet. The 2023 state title marks the first time since 2004-05 the Lady Rebels have repeated as state champs.
All 10 Lady Rebel lifters scored top six finishes.
“I was so impressed,” West Monroe head coach Obie Sims said. “Everybody came in and there and lifted more than they did in the regionals, which is exactly what you’re looking for. We’ve had a few down years in the past, but we worked hard to get it back. It’s all about building that foundation in sports. You want to develop good programs, not just good teams. A lot of the kids that lifted this year lifted for us last year. They just got better. And we’re still young with only three seniors on that varsity squad.”
The West Monroe Lady Rebels now have 15 state titles.
West Monroe’s Kasee Sketoe earned Most Outstanding Lightweight Lifter at the state meet after a 400-pound squat, 240-pound bench press and 380-pound deadlift, totaling 1,020 pounds. Sketoe lifted 150 more pounds than the runners-up at 148.8 pounds.
“A lot of people don’t know that she bombed out at regionals her sophomore year,” Sims said. “She’s one of the Top 10 all-time lifters in the state's history after this weekend is complete and they compiled the numbers. She’s eight, and Karson Oliver is nine.”
Oliver broke the state composite bench record with a 320-pound lift. Oliver has finished first in every single Louisiana High School Powerlifting Association or LHSAA meet since she competed in her very first at West Monroe High School.
Oliver finished with a 555-pound squat, 320-pound bench and 395-pound deadlift for a 1,270-pound total. That bested the second place total by 250 pounds.
Kamaria Evans joined Sketoe and Oliver with a first-place finish while boasting a 420-pound squat, 225-pound bench and 390-pound deadlift for a 1,030 total in the 220.3-pound division.
Addyson Caskey, Alyssa Blazier and Alora Walker each finished in second, and Caroline Josline, Andreyah Williams and Makayla Wilson captured third-place finishes.
Caskey flexed in the in the 181.8-pound division with a 900 total, Blazier repped West Monroe in the 114.5-pound division with a 695 total, and Walker’s 825 total was second in the 132.3-pound division.
“I’m just so proud because it’s a grind,” Sims said. “You prepare for nine months out of the year for a three-month season, hoping you can qualify.”
West Monroe is once again the big dogs on the block when it comes to powerlifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.