After dropping two of the first three games of the 2021 Trey Altick Prep Classic, West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux headed up to the press box to hand in his new lineup card. While he made the venture upstairs, senior Lane Little took the team to centerfield for a heart to heart.
“I knew we were down to one varsity pitcher and a couple JV guys, but they must have hashed it out in centerfield,” Simoneaux said. “Because I told them the other day, ‘Hey, it’s up to y’all if you want to come together or not.' They chose not to sit around and feel sorry for themselves."
The (3-4) Rebels responded with a 15-5 victory against Parkway to finish 2-2 in the tournament. Cole Brasher led the Rebels at the plate with a 3-for-4 showing, which included a double and 5 RBIs. Brasher was 8-for-12 over the weekend.
“He’s really swinging the bat well,” Simoneaux said. “The young guys, Trey Hawsey and Hayden Federico, have been really nice additions to our lineup, and (Reed) Eason is starting to hit ‘em into the gap more so they won’t walk (Josh) Pearson as much.”
The lineup is as advertised. West Monroe scored 36 runs in four games against stout competition. The Rebels faced Southeastern commit Jimmie Johnson (Central) on the mound Thursday before taking on Ole Miss signee Blake McGehee (Tioga) followed by a University of Louisiana Lafayette signee Brandon Levy (Parkway) in a doubleheader on Saturday.
“It must be that ‘WM’ that makes these teams want to throw their ace at us, but that’s good for these kids that have college aspirations,” Simoneaux said. “Overall, it was disappointing, but we did get two good wins against good teams. We had our chances in the other two. I really like the way our offense is fighting to keep us in games.”
While West Monroe averaged nine runs per game in the tournament, the Rebels gave up 34 runs, as well. Pitching depth seems to be the biggest concern for the Rebels early into the season, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be a major factor down the road. When the Rebels are stretched thin at the position in tournaments like the Altick, that’s where West Monroe runs into trouble.
"We like our top four guys, and when you get into two-game series in district, you can throw two guys in each game," Simoneaux said. "And playoffs are best of three series, where teams can only throw their best arm at you once."
After Little’s complete outing where he gave up just four hits in a 5-3 victory over Central on Thursday, West Monroe’s arms were tested. Drew Blaylock and Seth Edwards were on pitch counts, and the Rebels’ bullpen had rough days in relief. The most frustrating one for Simoneaux came after Edwards allowed just four runs on two hits and three walks through four-plus innings to a nationally ranked Tioga squad.
Leading 6-1, the Rebels ultimately surrendered a five-run lead and lost 15-7. Tioga scored 14 runs in the final three innings, as West Monroe used five pitchers over those frames.
Roman McConathy and Hawsey combined to produce the 15-5 win against Parkway, while Britt Jordan was 3-for-3 with a double for the Rebels in a five-inning affair.
West Monroe will enter another weekend against tough opponents, as a double header against Live Oak and Dutchtown await the Rebs in Gonzales before a makeup game against Byrd takes place at West Monroe High School at 3 p.m. Sunday.
