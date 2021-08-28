In a mad dash to try and tie the Bayou Jamb 2021 contest against West Monroe — which ultimately became another classic between two rivals — the Neville Tigers hurried to the line of scrimmage as the heavy rain intensified.
Down 8-0 with 25 seconds remaining in the contest, quarterback Brett Batteford scrambled to his left amid the downpour and found the end zone with his legs for 12-yard Neville score. Needing a two-point attempt to tie the contest, Batteford rolled to his right and threw across his body and out of the back of the end zone. Just like that, the Rebels held on to win the jamboree, 8-6.
“We had a chance at the end there,” Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill said. “We had some miscommunication. We moved the ball to the hash and changed the call at the line of scrimmage. It was a driving rainstorm, the ball is wet and we had a guy open, but it didn’t work out. I’m proud of our guys playing hard the whole time.”
West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge and his team evacuated immediately after the game due to lightning strikes. (Check back later for comments from West Monroe’s coaching staff.)
One could argue the Rebels let their play on the field serve as their talking.
After multiple West Monroe fans cautiously voiced concern over the Rebels heading into the Bayou Jamb 2021, West Monroe quarterback Micah Bell hit athlete Rayshawn Pleasant for a 74-yard gain on the opening play from scrimmage.
Neville’s defense got the last laugh on the opening series, though. Defensive back Lorenzell Dubose tackled Pleasant in the backfield on a third down sweep to set up a 22-yard field goal from Zach Johnson that went wide left.
The Rebels next offensive series saw Hayden Federico and Bell split time over at quarterback. Neville linebacker Henton Roberts brought the hammer on a quarterback bootleg, and Bell was the unlucky recipient of that blow. Roberts' sack put the Rebels behind the sticks and forced a Rebel punt after a quick three-and-out.
“I thought it was a heck of a job by our defense tonight,” Tannehill said.
The defenses continued to rule the domain. West Monroe linebacker Tag Banks recorded a sack on third-and-long on Neville’s next series to force yet another punt.
The Rebels turned to the veer with Federico under center on their next offensive outing, and the results were promising. West Monroe worked inside with fullback Noah Norman and outside with Pleasant, who used his speed to get the edge on multiple runs.
The Rebels struck first when Federico tossed it to Norman on a flare out of the backfield. Norman caught the football around the Neville 12-yard line, shrugged off a tackler and took on two more to drive his way into the end zone. Johnson missed the extra point after the 12-yard touchdown pass, so West Monroe clung to a 6-0 lead.
The Rebels tacked on two more before the half, as West Monroe defensive back Jadais Richard blocked a Neville punt and saw it roll out of bounds in the end zone. Maurion Eleam picked off a deep pass attempt with 20 seconds remaining in the half.
Neville had spurts where it got its offense kicked into gear, but the Tigers struggled to muster a consistent drive all night. The Tigers were held to just 61 total yards compared to West Monroe’s 153.
“We were a little shorthanded offensively with some linemen out, but look any time you play West Monroe it’s going to be a heck of a game,” Tannehill said.
In the second half, the defenses for both teams showed out. The Rebels and Tigers each punted four times in the jamboree. D’arrius Zeigler recorded a sack on third down for the Rebels to force one of those, while Matthew Fobbs-White’s sack followed by Enyce Sledge’s tackle for loss contributed to another Rebel punt.
Two defensive players were honored as players of the game. Roberts represented the Tigers, while Richard had the honor for the Rebels.
West Monroe will open on the road against Sam Houston Friday, while Neville hosts Ruston for its annual grudge matchup.
