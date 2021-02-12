The No. 2 West Monroe Rebels improved their chances of earning the top overall seed by pulling off a Top 10 win against Ouachita at home Friday night.
West Monroe improved to 17-3 on the season and simultaneously snapped a seven-game Ouachita win streak by withstanding a dramatic fourth quarter comeback by the (12-9) Lions in a 67-64 thriller.
“I thought early in the game we were able to create some turnovers and get off to a good start. And give Ouachita credit. They fought for 32 minutes and made that a war. They’re peaking at the right time,” West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill said.
The Rebels led 62-51 with 1:38 remaining in the contest when the Lions made their push. Caleb Johnson got things started with a 3-pointer with 1:26 remaining and Starry Leonard drew a charge on the ensuing possession. A Rashad Davis Floater on the return trip down the court reduced the Rebels lead to six with 55.7 seconds remaining.
After Dakota Gasca fouled out for the Rebels, Johnson hit another 3-pointer to make it 63-60 with 36 seconds remaining. Javion Richard expanded the Rebels lead to four with a free throw, but Davis drove the length of the floor for the easy lay-in with 27.2 seconds remaining. Suddenly, it was a two-point game.
"I just kept looking at the clock and hoping this game would end," West Monroe senior forward Keagan Moncrief said, candidly.
Davis made another basket with 15.6 seconds remaining and had an opportunity to tie the game with a free throw on the and-one. Unfortunately for the Lions, the free throw did not fall, as West Monroe hung on for the win.
“I was proud of the fact that we didn’t give up and we gave ourselves an opportunity to win it at the end of the game. Hats off to West Monroe,” Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said.
Moncrief had a scoring explosion at the start of the fourth quarter. After missing the first game between the two clubs on that previously Saturday — Moncrief missed because of a broken hand — the senior forward made his return to the game and left a lasting impact. Moncrief scored nine straight points, including converting a four-point play to give West Monroe the double-digit edge in the final quarter.
“It really hurt me because they were losing to Ouachita last game, and I couldn’t get in and help my team,” Moncrief said.
A busted nose by fellow senior R.J. Bell, though, disrupted the flow of the Rebels, as Ouachita made its comeback. And Bell, like his fellow seniors, was instrumental in beating a quality team like Ouachita.
“In a game like this, if you want to win, your seniors have to play well. I thought our senior class played well,” Hill said. “Everybody is going to recognize what Keagan did in this game, but the unsung hero in this game was R.J. Banks. He was able to take Javion and Dakota off of one of their best players. The contribution he made won’t show up in the stat sheet, and you can see it when he got his nose busted and it threw our rhythm off.”
Moncrief led the team with 19 points, while Jadais Richard added 18 points. Gasca had 15 points for the Rebels also, while Davis led the Lions with 25 points in the loss.
Davis led a Ouachita comeback in the second quarter. Of course, everything started on the defensive end, but Davis made eight straight points to give the Lions their first lead of the game.
West Monroe and Ouachita were in the double bonus midway through the second quarter, as free throws became a common sight the remainder of the half.
A bolt of energy surged through West Monroe in the first quarter, as Jadais Richard’s early dunk gave way to a 14-4 lead. Richard scored eight points in the opening quarter, as his activity around the basket aided the Rebels with points in the paint.
As for where the Rebels will land in the power rankings, the weather might actually play a factor in that. Both Madison and Hill said games are unlikely to be played next week due to weather.
“You just don’t know because a lot of games next week could be canceled because of the weather,” Hill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.