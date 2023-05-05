West Monroe didn’t waste any time punching that ticket back to Sulphur.
The No. 1 Rebels (33-4) handled business, eliminating No. 8 St. Amant in two games to capture the school’s fourth straight state tournament berth. West Monroe will look to capture its second straight state title with two more victories.
“Any one of those four that’s going to be in Sulphur can win it. Why not us?” West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux said. “We’re going to go and play. We’ve been there before and we’re not going to get caught up in all the hoopla. We’re going to throw strike one to start the game and not get behind and have to fight to get back. We’re going to play baseball the way we know how to play.”
As the away team for Game 2, West Monroe had an opportunity to pounce on the St. Amant Gators, and that’s exactly what the Rebels did in front of their home fans. After Trey Hawsey singled up the middle, John Pearson blasted his seventh home run of the season to immediately give the Rebels a 2-0 lead.
Simoneaux told Pearson and the rest of the top of the order to sit on the breaking ball because that’s how St. Amant pitched to them the night before.
“This whole weekend, since the playoffs started really, I haven’t been seeing much fastballs,” Pearson said. “My approach going in, you see them start to trade off with off-speed. So I go up there thinking I’m about to get off-speed. If he throws a fastball, he beats me, but I’m sitting curveball and he threw it.”
St. Amant spotted starter Drew Ferguson a 3-0 lead in the first inning after an error on a routine fly ball in the outfield added another run in the inning. The Gators committed two errors in the inning. Gators starter Layne Swanson tossed 41 pitches and faced the entire Rebel lineup in the opening frame.
Facing Ferguson down 3-0 went pretty much how you might expect. West Monroe’s stud sophomore righty sat down the Gators in order, as St. Amant failed to offer much resistance at the plate. Ferguson gave up two runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts in the complete game victory.
“He didn’t give up much. Fergie just does Ferg,” said Pearson after spotting him the early lead.
After Hayden Federico’s double in the top of the second inning with no outs, St. Amant made a change on the bump, as Swanson allowed three earned runs on three hits and one walk in one inning pitched.
Pearson’s sacrifice fly in the inning extended West Monroe’s lead to 4-0.
West Monroe continued to pour it on in the fourth inning, loading the bases with no outs. Jack Cowan’s sacrifice fly and Tyler Roark’s RBI single made it a 6-0 ballgame, which prompted St. Amant to make another pitching change. Chase Kelley handed the ball over to Austin Rylee.
St. Amant began to piece together a rally in the bottom of the fifth. Trailing 6-1, St. Amant’s Trent LaPorte doubled with an out in the inning and advanced to third base on a fielder’s choice. Hayden Federico and Simoeaux argued the safe ruling by the third base umpire but to no avail. Shortly after, Swanson delivered an RBI single and Wyatt Ford followed with another single to load the bases with one out. St. Amant’s three-hole hitter Blaise LaLonde then lined out to Jack Cowan, who wisely turned quickly and tagged the base for the unassisted double play to end the inning.
“Jack has been outstanding at first base all year for us, and on the bump,” Simoneaux said. “We’ve got some good kids on this team that play hard. And when we got into the playoffs, they got into grind mode. It was like pulling teeth during the season because we were winning some games easy. But I want us to get used to playing seven innings, and St. Amant made us play seven innings and Fountainebleau made us play seven innings. We’re battle tested, and we’ll see where we’re at come next Thursday.”
One day after hitting his first home run of the season, Roark blasted his second. His solo bomb gave the Rebels extra cushion with a 7-2 lead in the seventh inning.
“I was relieved yesterday,” Roark said. “I’ve kind of gotten cracked on because I’m the biggest one on the team, and I still hadn't hit one. Everybody was like, ‘You’re weak. You’re weak.’ But I was just trying to do my job and get on base. Hopefully it’s more frequently, but trying to help the team out is my main focus.”
Simoneaux’s biggest regret from the quarterfinal round was not getting to throw Bradyn Garner before heading to Sulphur.
“I didn’t get to throw Garner,” Simoneaux said. “I wanted to get him loose to maybe throw the last inning, but if something crazy happens, we have to have a dude for Game 3. And he's our dude. I’ve got to have a talk with him because I’m sure he was wanting that ball. But you know, Fergie and (Brennan) Eager have done it in the past.”
The Rebels will face the winner of No. 4 Sam Houston and No. 5 Live Oak in the semifinals Thursday at 2 p.m. in Sulphur.
