West Monroe played poor defense and threw two of its best hands on the mound in the first of four tournament contests, and somehow walked away with three victories this past weekend.
“To come out of their 3-1 and really not play good defense at all, I mean it was atrocious, I thought our offense really swung the bat well,” West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux said.
The Rebels tossed starters Lane Little and Case Roark Thursday against Dutchtown after Simoneaux heard rumors that suggested Thursday's contest would be the final game of the season. Simoneaux said his mentality transitioned into treating the matchup like a state championship game.
“With the possibility of the season coming to a close, we did win the game, but we were really unfocused,” Simoneaux said. “It was an ugly game.”
The Rebels walked away with a 9-7 win, in which Little tossed two innings and Roark threw four. Offensively, Reed Eason and Josh Pearson each had two-hit performances at the plate. And Logan Shurden recorded an inside-the-park home run, but costly errors kept Dutchtown within reach for most of the contest.
The Rebels bats stayed hot in the next contest, as West Monroe produced 15 hits in a 14-10 win against East Ascension. East Ascension mustered just three hits, but seven West Monroe errors made the contest much more competitive than it should have been.
“I almost went and sat on the bus during that game, because that was just so unlike us to play that way,” Simoneaux said.
Pearson stayed hot at the plate with three hits, while Tanner Young, Cayden Pierce, Gage Breithaupt, Logan Shurden and Alex Sikes recorded multiple hits in the victory, as well.
The Rebels ran into Brother Martin’s Tyler Velino on Saturday, and he flustered the Rebels at the plate in a 5-1 Brother Martin victory. The Rebels manufactured just two hits in the contest, as Simoneaux said Velino shut West Monroe’s offense down like nobody else has this year.
The Rebels rebounded with a 4-1 victory against Archbishop Rummel in a game where Pearson tripled and homered.
“Pearson hit one over our bus and on top of the school,” Simoneaux said.
On the mound, sophomore Seth Edwards allowed just one run on four hits and struck out seven in six innings pitched.
“He’s going to be a guy for us for sure,” Simoneaux said. “The more he gets out there the better he’s going to get, just like everybody else. But he has the ability. Holding Rummel to one run in promising for his future.”
With play suspended, the Rebels await a future announcement as to whether or not the season will continue at a later date.
“It’s been on my mind all weekend,” Simoneaux said. “It’s kind of like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ We’re just getting into the meat of our schedule and really starting to play well.”
