The search for West Monroe’s 14th head football coach is over.
Ouachita’s Todd Garvin accepted the job after interviews wrapped up with the advisory committee Tuesday.
West Monroe will host an introductory press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
"I just feel blessed," Garvin said. "Without Mr. (Charles) Wright and Mr. (Todd) Guice giving me an opportunity to coach my former school, I wouldn't be here. Without those players buying in and accepting change, we wouldn't be having this conversation. I wouldn't be the next man up at West Monroe. The decision I made five years ago based on what I felt was right has led me back to West Monroe High School. I'm just so blessed that incident occurred."
Garvin compiled a 15-10 record with the Lions in two seasons as the head coach after serving three seasons under Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh and coaching both running backs and quarterbacks at West Monroe from 2007-18. Garvin was part of two state championships with the Rebels (2009, 2011).
West Monroe's newest head coach was demoted from his varsity coaching duties in July 2018, ultimately leading to his departure before finding a new home on Ruston's staff. Garvin now views that as a blessing.
"Because of that situation and that conversation, I was able to go to another program where I had an opportunity to learn another style and other ways to do things," Garvin said. "That's helped put me in this position. I used those experienced that I gained from West Monroe and experiences that I gained from Ruston. And now being a head coach at Ouachita, I'll use those experiences and mold them for this job."
Garvin was named The Ouachita Citizen’s Coach of the Year in 2021 after leading a 1-5 Ouachita Lion squad to a 9-4 season. The Lions earned the school’s first quarterfinal berth since 2012 that season and ended a 27-game losing streak to West Monroe.
"Garvin brings to West Monroe a wide array of experiences and a vision that will elevate the Rebel football program to the next level," West Monroe principal Dan Lane said. "The five seasons he spent away from the Rebels has only helped him develop into the head coach the program needs."
Garvin did not reveal any plans regarding staff changes.
"There's still some work to do there," Garvin said. "I've still got a lot of work to do in terms of the West Monroe job. Thirty days since they've had a figurehead in place, so I think we're putting our foot down right now and getting to work. Those kids need a leader."
West Monroe will begin spring training on Monday.
The hiring of Garvin marks the Rebels' third head football coaching hire dating back to 1989. Garvin said Tuesday night that he would meet with the Ouachita players Wednesday morning and tell them how much they meant to him.
"I'm going to provide some closure to them and tell those guys what they mean to me and how much I love them," Garvin said. "Those things aren't going to change. My love for those guys and what they'll do for Ouachita... That's still my alumni. I'm going to tell them what they mean to me and encourage them to continue to press on and move forward."
