As disappointing as it may be, a football season that ends short is beneficial to the basketball program at West Monroe High School, and that has proven to be the case in 2019 with a 5-1 boys basketball start.
But though it never hurts to get players sooner than expected, head coach Kyle Hill does anything but root for it.
“You hate it, but the early start does benefit us,” Hill said. “It’s a double-edged sword, because I want my guys to have success. So you’re never happy the football team’s season was shortened.”
After Destrehan upset West Monroe in the quarterfinals, eight football players transitioned to basketball, and West Monroe made the most of it in the early goings. With experienced players like Javion Richard, Jerry Day, Jalen White, Jadais Ricahrd, Dontrell Cobbs, Keagan Moncrief and others returning from a season ago, West Monroe figured to be much tougher this season once the Rebels got their feet under them. And because eight football players rejoined the team after the season, the Rebels have come through with big wins against Neville and Richwood in the early going.
“Depth and experience are our two biggest strengths,” Hill said. “This is the first time we can say that in a while, and at guard (Richard, Day), we have some guys returning with a lot of experience there.”
West Monroe is playing up to 11 players right now with Javion Richard and Moncrief providing the most consistent production thus far. West Monroe had five players score in double digits in a win against Jonesboro-Hodge this season.
“We’re still trying to figure out rotations this early, but bringing back so much experience has helped us a lot,” Hill said.
West Monroe will get a step up in competition this week with a game against Wossman scheduled before hitting the road for a tournament in Ruston this weekend.
