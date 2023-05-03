West Monroe formally introduced Todd Garvin as its newest head coach Wednesday afternoon with the championship standard figuratively stamped on the podium that stood in front of Garvin and new principal Dan Lane.
After admitting that he wasn’t going to win the press conference with any fancy words or any dramatic speeches, Garvin made it clear what his mission was from the start: win football games.
“It’s going to take time (to win over the fanbase),” Garvin said. “We have the summer and spring to help prepare us. But winning solves all of that. That’s what Coach Jerry Arledge and Coach Don Shows did. I know when we do that; we will get some of the support back. And that’s a goal of mine is to get the alumni back and get them involved and make sure they’re an important resource to our success.”
Garvin becomes only the third West Monroe coach since 1989 and the 14th head coach in school history. Arledge vacated the position on April 3, which led to a hiring process that involved an advisory committee that conducted interviews with applicants. On Tuesday, the advisory committee recommended Garvin as the new head coach, Lane said.
“The advisory committee was awesome,” Lane said. “They were very discerning, very thorough. We had some great applicants and really capable coaches that have great programs… But it was their advisory committee. They shared their thoughts . Roughly. Candidly. I just listened. When it came time to make those final judgements, they were right where I was. It was unanimous. Todd, to be honest with you, had the hardest mountain to climb. We had the likes of (Zachary) David Brewerton, (Columbia, Miss.) Chip Bilderback, (Natchitoches Central’s) Jess Curtis on that list, among others like our own Jeremy Many, the beloved (Sterlington offensive coordinator) Bobby Breen and Tony (Obsorne). We love Tony. So it was very hard emotionally. It’s hard to make those decisions, but that’s what a principal does. That’s what a head coach does.”
Asked about what he would tell the naysayers who believed Lane hired his favorite from the beginning, Lane encouraged them to come check out the product in the fall.
“My mind was not made up until the last day. I think the committee would share that,” Lane said. “They were still wide open until the last day.”
The journey to become the new head coach was an arduous one for Garvin, and he couldn’t help but think about his demotion five years ago on the day he donned the West Monroe hat as the new headman.
"I just feel blessed," Garvin said. "Without Mr. (Charles) Wright and Mr. (Todd) Guice giving me an opportunity to coach my former school, I wouldn't be here. Without those players buying in and accepting change, we wouldn't be having this conversation. I wouldn't be the next man up at West Monroe. The decision I made five years ago based on what I felt was right has led me back to West Monroe High School. I'm just so blessed that incident occurred."
Garvin compiled a 15-10 record with the Lions in two seasons as the head coach after serving three seasons under Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh and coaching both running backs and quarterbacks at West Monroe from 2007-18. Garvin was part of two state championships with the Rebels (2009, 2011).
West Monroe's newest head coach was demoted from his varsity coaching duties in July 2018, ultimately leading to his departure before finding a new home on Ruston's staff. Garvin now views that as a blessing.
"Because of that situation and that conversation, I was able to go to another program where I had an opportunity to learn another style and other ways to do things," Garvin said. "That's helped put me in this position. I used those experiences that I gained from West Monroe and experiences that I gained from Ruston. And now being a head coach at Ouachita, I'll use those experiences and mold them for this job."
Garvin was named The Ouachita Citizen’s Coach of the Year in 2021 after leading a 1-5 Ouachita Lion squad to a 9-4 season. The Lions earned the school’s first quarterfinal berth since 2012 that season and ended a 27-game losing streak to West Monroe.
"Garvin brings to West Monroe a wide array of experiences and a vision that will elevate the Rebel football program to the next level," West Monroe principal Dan Lane said. "The five seasons he spent away from the Rebels has only helped him develop into the head coach the program needs."
Garvin did not reveal any plans regarding staff changes.
"We had a staff meeting this morning, the next plan is to have one-on-one meetings to learn about some of the guys that I don’t have a relationship with,” Garvin said. “And then to figure out maybe what their plans are short term or long term. See what their plans are.”
West Monroe will begin spring training on Monday.
Garvin met with the West Monroe players for the first time after meeting with the Ouachita students earlier Wednesday morning.
“That was a hard conversation to have,” Garvin said. “Take it from my perspective. Me getting the opportunity to have that conversations means I’m doing something right. Mr. Wright allowing me to go in and have that closure with administration, football support and players, that means a lot to me. Like I told the kids this morning, look, our feelings, our relationships, the memories that we share… Nobody can take that from us. Keep pressing forward, and I see a lot of good things happening for Ouachita in the future.”
Arledge, 81, will remain in place as the athletic director, but Lane said he would not be overseeing everyday activities regarding athletics.
“Jerry is here and we really appreciate him,” Lane said. “His role as AD is a gesture of gratitude to him for many years of him being here. As far as being engaged in the process, that will be me and Todd. Jerry understands that. He told me that he understands his role, and I admire him for that. That’s hard for a guy whose whole life has been wrapped up in sports and athletics. He’s a grand figure in this area.”
