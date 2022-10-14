Prior to Friday night's contest, the (4-3) West Ouachita Chiefs had never scored in four documented matchups between themselves and (5-1) West Monroe.
In those matchups, the Rebels had outscored the Chiefs, 162-0, in four meetings dating back to 1997. The scoreless steak continued Friday night after West Monroe’s 43-0 victory against the Chiefs.
“How about that?” West Monroe head coach Arledge asked.
It looked as though that streak was about to come to an end toward the latter moments of the second quarter of Friday night’s contest, though.
Trailing 36-0 with 1:15 remaining in the half, the Chiefs got the ball on the final possession of the half before Antonio Ford broke loose on a 71-yard run that set the Chiefs up at West Monroe’s 8 with 21 seconds remaining.
Two plays later, West Ouachita faced a third-and-eight with 10.7 seconds remaining. Ford received the pitch and accelerated on the toss to the right side of the line before crossing the goal line, but a holding call erased the touchdown. Down to 4.6 seconds remaining in the half, the Chiefs attempted a play-action pass that saw the ball fall incomplete as time expired.
Arledge nor West Ouachita head coach Mike Rainwater knew about the scoring history between the two programs, but Arledge was quick to bring up West Ouachita beating West Monroe in a jamboree back in the 1990s. As for Rainwater, even if he knew about the scoreless streak, he still would have gone for the touchdown rather than kick a field goal at the end of the half.
“No, we’re going to try and score touchdowns,” Rainwater said. “We felt good in our game plan, and we wanted to score right there going into half to give us some momentum and maybe turn things around. Kicking a field goal was never on my mind.”
Ford's 70-yard run was the lone bright spot of the first half for a West Ouachita team that struggled to have anything go its way. The half went sideways immediately, which led to a 43-0 lead early into the third quarter. The mercy rule was put into effect this season, which ensures a running clock any team is up by 42 points. Because West Monroe scored coming out of the second half, a running clock was enforced around the 10-minute mark of the third stanza.
In the Rebels’ first game at West Ouachita High School since 1997, West Monroe led 15-0 three minutes into the contest without its offense ever touching the football. A fumble on the give between quarterback Sam Ozark and running back Antonio Ford on the second play of the game left the ball on the ground for West Monroe linebacker Chauncey Lee to scoop up and return 18 yards for the score.
“It’s district time, so the coaches got on me at practice and told me to step up because I haven’t been who I’ve been. I needed to start leading on defense more,” Lee said. “It’s coming for everybody, especially after what happened last year. It’s payback time. When I got that ball, I felt like I was supposed to be doing that anyway.”
Then West Ouachita mistakenly signaled a fair catch inside its own five on the ensuing kickoff. After going three-and-out, the Chiefs’ punt was blocked by West Monroe’s Hunter Myers. Then Grant Edmondson pounced on the football in the end zone for the score. Edmondson has now scored in all three phases over the last three ballgames. Case Martin ran in the two-point conversion to make it a 15-0 ballgame.
“When stuff like that happens, you’ve been preparing all week and fired up about your chances but a fumble and punt block puts you in a hole. That’s hard to come out of. I don’t care who you are,” Rainwater said.
The Rebels punted on their first offensive possession, but the unit took flight on possessions that followed.
Hayden Fedrico connected with Martavious Ward on a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it a 22-0 affair. Federico was five-of-six for 69 yards in the first half.
Gage DeJean scored from three yards out and Federico punched it in on a quarterback sneak to give the Rebels a 36-0 halftime lead. Caden Willis continued to hit the ground running after returning from injury, as he led the team with 74 yards.
Tyler Roark and Hayden Stewart recorded sacks for the Rebels in the first half, and Myers added a tackle for loss to his punt block.
Moore produced an 85-yard kickoff return to start the second half, where he broke several West Ouachita tackles en route to setting the Rebels up at the Chiefs’ 10-yard line. The Rebels scored two plays later on Willis’ lone touchdown run of the ballgame.
Moore finished with two receptions for 34 yards and the big return after returning for the first time since the East Ascension game due to an injury.
“David Moore being back helps the offense out a lot,” Arledge said. “And how about that kickoff return? I don’t know how he got out of that wad, but he did.”
In total, West Monroe produced just 167 total yards of offense on 35 plays, but West Ouachita was limited to 94 total yards as the Rebels defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage.
The Rebels will host Ouachita and the Chiefs will travel to take on Ruston in Week 8. Even though Ouachita defeated West Monroe last season, Arledge believes the Rebels will still have the bull’s-eye on them heading into the contest.
