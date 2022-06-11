Nearly 600 area fishermen from eight states baited their hooks looking to catch a big bass Saturday in the 31stannual Ronald McDonald House Ouachita River Big Bass Tournament which concludes Sunday afternoon.
Paul Maynor of West Monroe, hooked the top bass weighing 6.15 on opening day, followed by Richard Anders, Sterlington, with 5.62, and Joe Carpenter, third best, 5.33 lbs.
Tournament proceeds benefit the local charity which is in partnership with St. Francis Medical Center to relocate their facility to within the hospital. The original Ronald McDonald House opened its doors 37 years ago on South Third Street. The annual fishing tournament is the charity’s signature fund-raising event.
“This new project locating within the hospital will help us accomplish our mission of keeping families close to their children in the hospital,” said Ronald House executive director Georgia Street.
This year’s tournament has drawn from the states of Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Mississippi, Texas, Utah and Washingto, Street said.
The fishing tournament started Saturday with hooks getting wet at 5:30 am. Hourly weigh-ins were from 7 am to 3 pm at the tournament’s Lazarre Park headquarters in West Monroe.
After Sunday’s 3 pm weigh-in the awards ceremony will feature the top prize of $10,000 for the heaviest single bass. Other top checks will be awarded for second place ($2,500) and third place ($1,000), Street said. Checks from $85 to $1,000 are paid on the top 10 fish weighed each hour.
$500 checks will be paid exact pound weights (1.00, 2.00, 3.00, etc.). The first entrant to bring in an exact 6.00 weight bass will get a $10,000 check.
Also, last year’s winner will receive a mounting of last year’s Big Bass at the Sunday’s awards.
Those who want to fish in Sunday’s event can enter online atwww.rmhbigbass.com. The entry for Sunday only is $95. For more information, contact 318.387.7933.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.