The West Monroe Rebels were one of two parish schools that did not move its game based on potential inclement weather.
That has now changed.
The Rebels will host Evangel at 6 p.m. Thursday, as both the Rebels and the Eagles will look for their first win of the season.
West Monroe was shutout at home for the first time since 2013 when Carencro defeated the Rebels 16-0 last Friday, while Evangel suffered a 36-25 loss to General Trass in the opening week of the season.
As of Thursday morning, Wossman remained the only team in the parish to keep its initial Friday date. The Wildcats will travel to play Booker T. Washington Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.