The West Monroe Rebels regular season finale against Ruston has been moved to Friday.
The Rebels and Bearcats were set to square off on Thursday, like most teams in Week 10, but inclement weather has encouraged school officials to move the game.
“They’re always a competitive team, and Coach (Jerrod) Baugh does a great job getting his team ready. We’ll accept the challenge,” West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge said. “This will be for the District 2-5A Championship, and I think it’ll be a packed house. Might want to get your tickets early.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.