For the first time in more than a decade, the West Monroe Rebels will have a new coach calling the offense. West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge confirmed the hiring of Kevin Davis Monday.
"I think he has a wealth of knowledge and no doubt been involved in state championships in Texas, which is pretty big," Arledge said. "He seems to be extremely organized, and as I said, he's got a great knowledge of the game. I just think he'd fit our situation at this particular time
Davis, who coaches call "KD", spent last season serving as the offensive coordinator at West Ouachita after spending four years with the Ouachita Lions under Jeff Fitzgerald. Davis coached in Texas for 33 years at the likes of Carthage and Texas High prior to his stint in Ouachita Parish.
"From our defensive standpoint, when we played West Ouachita this year, I thought they were extremely well coached and very prepared for what we did defensively," Arledge said. "They did the things that caused us problems. And they were able to get all that done in a short period of time. That tells us a lot about his coaching ability."
Arledge was not prepared to divulge what kind of offense the Rebels would run in 2022, though Davis is versatile and has experience running multiple schemes.
West Monroe defeated West Ouachita, 25-0, but the Rebels led just 18-0 after three quarters.
West Monroe’s Glenn Hunt resigned as offensive coordinator in December. Hunt has coached for 28 years and served as the school's offensive coordinator since 2009.
