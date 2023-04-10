With the regular season winding down, West Monroe and Neville baseball teams could finish with first-round byes in Non-Select Division I.
The defending Class 5A champion Rebels have a 0.01 stronger power rating than No. 2 Barbe, while Neville is holding onto the No. 6 spot. The top eight teams in Non-Select Division I will earn a bye, which puts the Tigers in a position Neville head coach Paul Guerriero wasn’t expecting.
“This is actually the first week I’ve looked at that,” Guerriero said. “The good thing is we’re able to play with Class 4A ratings, so we’re getting those extra points playing up. I felt we were going to finish outside that top eight seed, but if we can keep playing well, we might have to start looking for a tuneup game.”
Because teams will play a series to start the playoffs on April 20, other teams that receive byes could go a week and a half or longer without playing a game. That’s forced coaches to be proactive and try to schedule a scrimmage to stay in the flow of the season.
After winning its fifth straight ballgame, the No. 1 West Monroe Rebels (26-3) are perhaps in the best position to earn a first-round bye in the Non-Select Division I bracket. Still the Rebels have some work to do to earn the title as best in the state, according to coaches. The latest Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association have the Rebels slotted as the fourth best team in Class 5A behind Barbe (30-1), Catholic - B.R. (27-2) and Sam Houston (23-2).
West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux expressed nothing but confidence in his club as a response.
“I don’t know who would vote for us to be fourth, but I vote for us to be No. 1 every time I get a chance to vote because I think we have a chance to beat anybody,” Simoneaux said. “We’ve had some injuries set us back. We’ve got Trent Anderson back at 70%, and (Brennan) Eager has to have Tommy John surgery at the end of the year. He can’t hurt it any worse, so he’s going to still pitch some for us.”
A District 2-5A title is on the line for the Rebels this week, as Ruston boasts the same district record as the Rebels at 7-1. West Monroe will host the Bearcats Thursday at 6 p.m. before traveling to take on Ruston Saturday at 1 p.m.
Simoneaux’s Rebel squads have reigned as district champions every season dating back to 2015. In 2019 West Monroe shared the district title with Ruston.
“Winning the district championship is not their goal, and it’s not our goal,” Simoneaux said. “Of course we’d like to win district but down the line we have those playoffs starting.”
Neville has a win streak of its own going into the final week of the regular season. The Tigers have won eight straight, and Guerriero praised the improvements his squad has made on the mound. And that will be key in the Non-Select Division I bracket, as he expects the pitching to be the biggest difference playing up.
“The biggest concern is you get into the 5A playoffs, and with the quality of teams, the focus is on relief pitching,” Guerriero said. “I think that’s the biggest difference between 5A and 4A is those relievers can really pitch. And offensively, we need to play a complete game.”
As West Monroe looks ahead to its matchup with No. 18 Ruston, the Tigers gear up for a busy week against the likes of St. Frederick (Monday), Oak Grove (Tuesday), Franklin Parish (Wednesday) and Claiborne Christian (Thursday).
