The West Monroe Rebels will make that short trip “across the pond” to face Neville in a battle between two state championship contenders Friday night.
Each school shares one loss heading into this contest, and those losses, by the way, came to defending state champions. West Monroe's came against a team that happens to be a nationally ranked team (Catholic), while Neville's loss came at the hands of a team that features the top recruit in the entire state (St. Thomas More).
And through wins and losses so far by both clubs, fans have felt legitimized in their placement near the top of their classifications in the early goings of the 2021 season.
“This is also a game for our communities, man,” West Monroe offensive coordinator Glenn Hunt said. “This is bragging rights for a year. We love playing this game. They bring out the best in us, and we bring out the best in them.”
The Rebels will have the unfortunate task of attempting to slow down perhaps the hottest tailback in the state right now. TCU commit A.J. Allen rushed for 360 yards in a losing effort to St. Thomas More last Friday night, and he has rushed for 872 yards and 11 touchdowns through the first four games of the season.
“He’s his own guy. He’s unbelievable,” Hunt said. “The heartbeat of that team is Will Campbell, though. Being an offensive lineman for all those years, I can’t help but appreciate how athletic he is. I’m glad he’s going to LSU and won’t be staying at Neville for another year. But both A.J. Allen and Will Campbell are unbelievable. Neville is a heck of a football team.”
West Monroe coaches preached all week about the dangers of a “sandwich game” with Woodlawn — B.R. And despite a slow start, the Rebels avoided what could have been a trap game between an emotional loss to Catholic and a highly anticipated showdown with Neville.
In the Rebels 27-0 victory last Friday, West Monroe’s passing attack took flight. In fact, that’s how the Rebels struck first blood after a scoreless first quarter. Hayden Federico, who splits time with Micah Bell at the quarterback position, connected with fullback Noah Norman on a 20-yard strike to give the home team a 7-0 lead.
Bell found the end zone through the air in the third quarter when he hooked up with Brett Norris for a 47-yard touchdown strike. That score gave the Rebels a 21-0 edge.
“Coach (Jerry) Arledge came up to me about two o’clock and said, ‘Throw the football. We’ve got to get better at throwing the football,’” Hunt recalled. “I was really proud of our pass protection. It held up, and the quarterbacks made great decisions. When it wasn’t there, they didn’t try to force it. (Federico) saw nothing was there and decided to tuck it and run it for 60 yards in that game.”
Bell completed nine-of-12 passes for 167 yards and a score. Norris had four catches for 68 yards.
Star tailback Rayshawn Pleasant rushed for 67 yards and two scores on 19 carries in the win.
West Monroe’s defense limited Woodlawn to just 193 total yards.
