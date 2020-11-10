Positive cases within the Ouachita football program have forced the Lions and West Monroe football to be sidelined for the final two weeks of the regular season.
Because 32 players and six coaches have to quarantine due to contact tracing, the Lions now await their playoff fate with a 1-4 record.
"They're still working through this thing," Ouachita Parish Director of Personnel Todd Guice said. "That number will likely go up when they get through with all of the contact tracing this afternoon."
Ouachita is currently No. 27 in the Class 5A power rankings, according to GeauxPreps.com's up-to-date formula.
Positive cases at Ouachita not only sidelined the Lions for the remainder of the regular season, but it also forced the West Monroe Rebels to review contact tracing for the final two weeks of the season. That ultimately forced the Rebels to pull the plug on matchups against Pineville Friday and Ruston on Nov. 20.
West Monroe principal Shelby Ainsworth said one positive case alone sidelined more than 20 players.
"Early on, when it was just one positive for Ouachita, Coach (Jerry) Arledge told me it was 20 to 25 kids that were out. Now you add more positives to that...," Ainsworth said. "The coaches are over there right now doing the football version of contact tracing. It's heartbreaking. You just think about these seniors who have put so much into the sport they love. You think back to spring and how it affected our spring athletes. Now it's affecting our fall athletes."
West Monroe's 23-14 victory against Ouachita last Friday night marked the Rebels 98th consecutive district win on the season.
If the Rebels would have defeated Pineville Friday, West Monroe would have gone for its 100th straight district victory against Ruston in a heavily anticipated showdown.
With a 4-1 record, West Monroe is currently ninth in Class 5A non-select power rankings, according to GeauxPreps.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.