The West Monroe Rebels aren’t typically eying a No. 10 seed in the LHSAA playoffs, but this year is anything but typical.
In many ways, the Rebels are just happy to get back to some form of normalcy, as West Monroe begins its quest to win its first state championship since 2011.
Of course, for those who have been paying attention, West Monroe has spent the last two weeks in quarantine after positive cases on the Ouachita Lions forced the Rebels out due to contact tracing. Getting that phone call from Ouachita head coach Jeff Fitzgerald gave Arledge a “sick feeling.”
“We’re certainly in a state of confusion, but we will survive,” said West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge days after having to cancel games against Pineville and Ruston to finish out the regular season. “The kids are very resilient. They will adapt, and we will get through this. That’s the reason you get out there and practice is to play. Right now, we’re at 35 kids, which are all the starters on both sides of the ball and most of the backups that play a lot.”
West Monroe enters this home playoff matchup against No. 23 Chalmette with a 4-1 record. West Monroe was a No. 9 seed back in 2014, and the last time the Rebels were a double-digit seed was back in 2002.
While some schools had the opportunity to finish out the regular season, the Rebels were practicing without many of their top stars. That gave Arledge an opportunity to get some eyes on younger players.
“We treated it almost like a spring training,” Arledge said. “We had to bring them up because we haven’t played one JV game all year, and we’ve played, I believe, two freshmen games.”
Arledge said that if the Rebels enter a similar situation like they did against Pineville and Ruston, West Monroe would gut it out with younger players that were available.
As for the veterans, the task now more than ever is to stay focused, and starting quarterback Lane Little knows that better than most.
“We couldn’t just take those two weeks off,” Little said. “We knew we would get a good draw in the first round. It isn’t like years ago where we would be a top seed.”
District rival Ouachita drew a 28 seed and will travel to play No. 5 Destrehan in the playoffs.
Ouachita’s entire football team has been under quarantine the last two weeks of the regular season, which has given Ouachita head coach Jeff Fitzgerald plenty of time to watch film and get a lot of chores done around the house.
“The school won’t allow us to do anything with them if they’re quarantined, so I guess we’re all sitting around and getting fat,” Fitzgerald said. “Any time off, any extended period of time off is definitely difficult to overcome, but it’s nothing new to us. It happened to us earlier this year. Not surprised by anything anymore. Not practicing makes it difficult to get better though.”
The Rebels and Lions must combat the unexpected in what’s sure to be a wild and wacky postseason.
