The West Monroe High School football team had four members selected on the LSWA Class 5A All-State Team.
Rebels H-back Cayden Pierce made the team as a tight end, while offensive lineman Ethan Boyer, linebacker Tanner Zordan and safety Brooks Miller joined him as first-team selections.
Ouachita linebacker Carl Lewis was earned first-team honors for the Lions.
West Monroe's Derome Williams (HB), A.J. Fenceroy (KR), Peyton Todd (P) and Blake Everette (OL) were selected as honorable mentions. Earning honorable mentions for Ouachita were Cayle Wheeler (DB) and Micah Mansfield (OL).
