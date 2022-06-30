Raising the bar comes with the territory when you’re talking West Monroe powerlifting. And to girls head coach Obie Sims’ delight, team members continue to find ways to lift that bar to even greater heights.
Fresh off of winning a 2022 Division I State Championship, three team members turned heads at the Powerlifting America Nationals event in Orlando in June.
After first place finishes in their respective weight classes, West Monroe seniors Kasee Sketoe and Karson Oliver were selected to represent the country in the International Powerlifting Federation’s World Open Powerlifting Championships in August in Istanbul, Turkey. Junior Rebel Kamaria Evans finished third in Oliver’s weight class.
“I’m just super proud,” West Monroe head coach Obie Sims said. “At the level of lifting that they’re at, it’s the most success we’ve had. They put in the work, and it shows. You’ve got be a part of the process. Everybody wants to be part of the outcome. The numbers go up every year. All the record boards have been busted up every year. We’re even missing slots up there (points to the boards in the weight room) because we’re waiting on this meet to change more records.”
Oliver took first in the sub-junior 84+ and Evans finished third in the event, and Sketoe edged Georgia’s Katherine Cargill in the sub-junior 69 kilograms class. In fact, that’s where the most drama resided at the event.
“We were neck-and-neck going into it,” Sketoe said. “She had a 920 best, and I had close to a 920 too. When we got on squat, she did more than me, and then we benched the same. So I had to out-pull her for the win, and I barely out-pulled her. We ended up totaling the same, but I beat her because when we weighed in, I weighed a pound less than her in body weight. I ended up getting the best overall, which is based off of every female’s total divided by body weight. To come out with a bad start and bounce back with that deadlift, it was hard…”
Sketoe totaled a team record 954 in the weight class. She had a 350-pound squat, 231-pound bench and 369-pound deadlift.
Sketoe will make her first trip to compete internationally with Oliver, who did not experience much drama in her class. Oliver squatted 507 pounds, benched 255 pounds and deadlifted 391 pounds for a 1,151 total. She had the highest squat and highest total overall among the sub-junior females.
“I’m very nervous, but excited,” Oliver said. “It was actually one of my dreams to be able to compete in a USA Team event. That was an after high school dream, but I managed to make it work.”
Oliver said she benefited in this year’s national event after making the trip last year with former team captain Kaylee Bonner.
“Being at last year’s nationals and understanding when to warm up and change and having that experience was just so beneficial,” she said. “It was nice to be able to compete at nationals with two other people (from West Monroe) this time.”
Evans squatted 407, benched 214 and deadlifted 396 in her first nationals competition. It was also the most nervous she had ever been for an event.
“I was trying not to cry the entire meet because of how nervous I was,” Evans said. “Once I started warming up, I felt good and I was excited to be there.”
Evans said she set some personal records at the meet and believes the experience will pay off down the road in her powerlifting career.
All three athletes have represented West Monroe with impressive meets throughout their career, and Sketoe and Oliver hope to continue that trend in Turkey when they represent Team USA later this summer.
