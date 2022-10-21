West Monroe defensive coordinator Tony Osborne joked Friday morning on "The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake" that tackling Ouachita junior tailback Carldell Sirmons would be like trying to catch a squirrel with 11 guys in a 12x12 room. Sirmons provided those elusive plays that has made him the fourth leading rusher in the state this season, but they were few and far between in West Monroe’s 45-14 victory against Ouachita Friday night.
The Rebels went old school with its option-based attack that produced 283 rushing yards, and perhaps more impressively, allowed the offense to possess the ball for 33:32 minutes of game time. Defensively, the Rebels weathered the storm of Ouachita’s big-play ability, taking a couple of shots on the chin with a 14-10 first quarter deficit. But the Rebels went on to outscore the Lions, 35-0, over the final three quarters of the ballgame. That begs the question to these young West Monroe players — Are the (6-1) Rebels back?
“I think we definitely made a statement tonight,” West Monroe senior defensive back Hunter Myers said. “This will have our confidence go up a lot. We know where we stand now. And I think everybody else does too. And I think that’s good.”
Junior quarterback Hayden Federico totaled five touchdowns in the victory, completing five-of-10 passes for 69 yards and two scores while adding 34 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the win. Junior tailback Gage DeJean led all with 145 rushing yards and one score on 20 carries in the victory.
Ouachita started fast, but finished the night with just 312 total yards of offense. Sirmons, despite ripping off off a 51-yard run at the end of the half, finished with 112 yards rushing on 16 attempts. Even though West Monroe kept Sirmons from producing his typical eye-popping numbers, Ouachita’s star back had the respect of West Monroe’s coaching staff before and after the game.
“He is outstanding,” West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge said. “He really is. He’s probably the most elusive running back we’ve played, maybe ever. I’m serious.”
The loss for the Lions moves Ouachita to 4-4 ahead of a matchup against Ruston at home Friday night. Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin tipped his cap to West Monroe, but he also hopes the performance serves as a wake-up call.
“I think it goes back to our preparation on Monday and Tuesday,” Garvin said. “I’m not making any excuses. We got outplayed tonight. They’re a good football team. But it goes back to early in the week. The lack of focus in practice and lack of preparation.”
A 17-14 halftime score went sideways for the Lions in the second half. West Monroe received the kickoff coming out of the locker room, and the Rebels knew what to do with it. Federico showed his true dual threat ability on the opening drive of the second half. With the Rebels leading, 17-14, Federico took advantage of no safety help on the outside and led David Moore perfectly into the end zone on a 31-yard touchdown pass that put the Rebels up by two scores.
“I’ve been wanting that call all game,” Federico said. “As soon as we got it, it was over with. It’s fun to sling it around a little bit.”
Trailing 24-14, Ouachita turned to its passing game. And junior quarterback Zach Jackson answered the call early. He completed passes to four different receivers, and the Lions’ drive was aided by a pass interference on fourth-and-long. West Monroe senior defensive back Myers was active all over the football field, constantly wreaking havoc in Ouachita’s backfield, though.
“We play a lot of the same type of option, speed toss and sweep,” Myers said. “And I’ve just really been going down on film this week and made sure I was there every single time they were.”
A promising Ouachita drive was ultimately wrecked on a fourth-and-long when Ouachita got the ball to Sirmons on a screen. What looked to be half of the Rebels defense closed in on Sirmons before West Monroe junior linebacker Collin Watkins dropped him for the turnover on downs.
West Monroe senior defensive lineman D’arrius Zeigler made frequent visits to Ouachita's backfield too, and Zeigler also batted down multiple passes at the line of scrimmage. West Monroe's pass rusher missed last year’s contest against Ouachita with torn ligaments in his ankle.
“To come back and beat them my senior year feels great,” Zeigler said.
West Monroe dropped the hammer on the ensuing drive. Following a 29-yard first down run from junior back Gage DeJean that put the Rebels inside the red zone, Federico found the end zone with his feet at the start of the fourth quarter to put the Rebels up, 31-14. DeJean added another score on the ground on a 22-yard touchdown run and Federico capped the night off with a one-yard score. West Monroe senior defensive back Isaiah Harris recorded an interception just before time expired.
The Lions roared first. Ouachita showed a nice offensive wrinkle right off the bat by motioning Sirmons outside for a pass play. The Rebel defense adjusted on the fly to cover the state’s fourth leading rusher, which left wide receiver Kaleb Malcolm sprinting up the sideline for a 31-yard reception. Jackson followed that long completion up with a 38-yard pitch-and-catch to Sirmons to put Ouachita up, 7-0, less than 40 seconds into the game.
Following a nice return from David Moore that put the Rebels at their own 40-yard line to start their first drive of the night, West Monroe marched down the field on an 11-play drive that was anything but fancy. Federico capped the old school drive with a two-yard run to tie the contest, 7-7.
Shortly after, a costly mistake by the Lions gave the Rebels an opportunity to hop in the driver seat. Ouachita mishandled a snap on a punt attempt when Tyler Roark came in like a missile with a thunderous tackle for loss. The Rebels took over on Ouachita's 12, but had to settle for a 27-yard field goal by senior kicker Kareem El-Giar, who was just recently named the West Monroe High School student of the year.
The shootout was alive and well in the first quarter, as Ouachita struck right back with a drive that featured a 41-yard run from Jackson before Sirmons took the toss 24 yards for the score and the new lead, 14-10.
The defenses took control in the second quarter. In fact, Ouachita’s defense made an impact on the next series. West Monroe converted a fourth-and-one near midfield after Ouachita’s Cedric Smith tackled Federico by his shoelace on third-and-short. DeJean’s run on fourth down kept the drive moving, but a Kendrick Cooley sack two plays later set up the first Rebel punt of the ballgame.
Following back-to-back punts, West Monroe faced another fourth down scenario, but this time it was a fourth-and-seven at the Lions 27. Federico rolled to his left before hitting Moore beyond the marker to extend the drive. The Rebels took the lead three plays later when Federico carried out his play-fake and tossed to a wide-open Nate Green for a 10-yard touchdown strike. That gave West Monroe a 17-14 lead that would hold through halftime.
The Rebels defense produced a three-and-out and actually put Ouachita’s offense in reverse following the score. Zeigler recorded a tackle for loss on Sirmons and Hunter Myers dropped Jackson in the backfield on a sack to set up a fourth-and-15.
The Lions took their turn next. Ouachita’s Cooley and Earnest Pratt shared a sack to force a punt with less than 30 seconds remaining in the half. And the Lions’ explosiveness proved to make things interesting, again. Ouachita took the ball over at its own 20-yard line when Sirmons broke contain and bounced a run outside the tackle for a 51-yard gain. With four seconds remaining and the ball at West Monroe’s 29, Ouachita took a shot at the end zone but senior defensive back Jeffery Gill recorded the interception to end the highly competitive half.
The Rebels totaled 352 total yards in the win. West Monroe will host Alexandria Senior High Friday night.
