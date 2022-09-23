Two fourth quarter touchdown catches and a touchdown-saving tackle by Grant Edmondson helped the (3-1) West Monroe Rebels rally to beat Scotlandville, 31-28, Friday night.
Trailing 28-17 at the start of the fourth quarter, Hayden Federico connected with Edmondson on a 35-yard strike to bring the Rebels within five after the PAT was blocked. The Rebels mounted a long drive midway through the fourth quarter but a fumble near the goal line turned the ball back over to the Hornets.
On the very next play, Scotlandville running back Covanta Milligan ripped off a 62-yard run and looked to be heading in to put the Hornets up by double digits before Edmondson ran him down to make the tackle.
“He chased him down around the 20-yard line,” West Monroe defensive coordinator Tony Osborne said. “He was gone until Grant caught him. They went for it on fourth down and we held and got the ball back around the four-minute mark.”
Staring at a 28-23 deficit, the Rebels had 96 yards to go to flip the ballgame. After picking up a first down, the Rebels faced a fourth-and-five from the 21-yard line. Federico rolled to his right before scrambling back to his left and finding the space needed to rip off a 14-yard gain. With 1:39 remaining, Federico dropped back and connected with Edmondson again on a 65-yard touchdown strike to put the Rebels in front. Federico’s two-point conversion gave the Rebels a three-point lead, and the Rebels defense held on fourth-and-13 at West Monroe’s 25-yard line.
“We didn’t play with David Moore tonight, and Grant is a receiver by nature. But due to some kids quitting and doing other things, we needed an athlete on the defensive side of the football. And he’s done a good job for me in the secondary,” Osborne said. “But he still practices at the receiver position when I’m not using him. But he came up with two really big catches in this win.”
Scotlandville quarterback C’Zavian Teasett exceeded expectations Friday night. With multiple D-1 offers, Teasett proved to be tough to get down in the backfield and he accurately distributed the football with 317 passing yards and a score against the Rebels. After West Monroe led 17-0 in the second quarter, Teasett helped the Hornets score 28 straight.
“He’s every bit 6’4”, and he runs like a deer,” Osborne said.
Federico led the team in rushing with 84 yards on 13 carries. He also completed 8-of-12 passes for 158 yards and two scores.
Jeffrey Gill recorded an interception for the Rebels in the win.
Following the victory, West Monroe will look to improve to 4-1 when it hosts South Broward City out of Florida Friday. In the mean time, West Monroe will enjoy the comeback win.
“It showed our resiliency,” Osborne said. “I know people get tired of hearing it, but we still have a lot of new defensive players. And we’re still trying to figure out who fits where and where to line up. But I just think it shows our resiliency. Kids on the sideline never thought we were out of it, and I think a win like that will help us.”
