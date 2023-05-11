Some West Monroe fans confidently suggested all year long that this season wouldn’t be able to top the drama of the 2022 season. A postseason that featured Trey Hawsey’s walk-off home run in the semifinals only to be topped by overcoming a six-run deficit in the state championship game, you had to nod in agreement. How could it?
Thursday night’s 4-3 comeback semifinal victory against No. 4 Sam Houston might force some second thoughts. Trailing 3-1 in the top of the seventh, West Monroe got out of the inning with a runner in scoring position after a dropped strikeout led to a bang-bang play at the plate. First baseman Jack Cowan wisely charged the ball and tossed the ball to catcher Lytton Arledge who made the tag at home plate to get the Rebels out of another jam.
“We overcame,” West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux told the broadcast team of 99.7 The Legend after the ballgame. “Our pitchers bowed their neck and got after it. To end that inning with that double play, that was a huge call right there. I’m proud of these guys. They fight.”
The Rebels leaned on their veterans in the bottom half of the frame. Nolan Norris singled to lead off the seventh inning and bring the tying run to the plate with no outs. A Hemi Humphries walk and Drew Anderson bunt single loaded the bases with nobody out. Hayden Federico wore a pitch to make it a 3-2 ballgame before an error on a pop fly tied the contest, 3-3. That’s when John Pearson stepped to the plate and delivered the walk-off single to send the Rebels back to the state championship game.
“We had six quality at bats right there,” Simoneaux said. “I’m so proud of these guys.”
Just like last year, the Rebels had a slow start. West Monroe committed three errors and was limited to three hits heading into the seventh inning. The wind blowing in favored a Sam Houston squad that relies on small ball and staying aggressive on the base paths, and the slugging West Monroe squad stayed relatively quiet offensively for most of the night.
A couple of miscues in the field loaded two base runners with one out in the opening inning. West Monroe’s veteran arm Brennan Eager collected himself and struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning unscathed.
Sam Houston scratched across the first run of the game in the second inning after an error placed the leadoff batter at first before a passed ball and steal put Sam Houston’s Jaxon Landreneau on third base. Garrett Courvelle’s single that followed made it a 1-0 advantage.
With two runners on and no outs in the fourth inning, Eager handed the ball over to Drew Ferguson, who struggled to stop the bleeding. Sam Houston loaded the bases before a sacrifice fly added another run and Sam Ardoin’s RBI single made it a 3-0 affair. Trent Anderson fielded a double play ball at shortstop and executed the inning-ending play by touching second base and throwing over to first. Ferguson found his flow and kept Sam Houston's offense at bay after he settled in.
The Rebels threatened in the bottom half of the frame and forced a pitching change, as Cole Flanagan exited the game with no runs allowed on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Trey Hawsey walked and Pearson singled to start the inning, but ultimately the Rebels came up empty handed with a failed double steal attempt running the Rebels out of the inning for the final out.
West Monroe was held scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning when Federico took four straight balls for a leadoff walk. Hawsey blasted an RBI double into left field to make it a two-run ballgame after. Unfortunately for the Rebels, West Monroe stranded runners in scoring position in the inning.
Trailing 3-1, Ferguson continued to keep West Monroe within range for a late comeback. Ferguson allowed just one hit and two walks in 3.1 innings pitched before giving way to Bradyn Garner in the seventh inning with one out. Garner’s strikeout that started the pivotal double play at home plate gave the Rebels momentum heading into the bottom of the seventh.
With the victory, the Rebels will look to repeat as state champions at 5 p.m. Saturday when No. 1 West Monroe (34-4) meets No. 2 Barbe (39-1) in the Non-Select Divison I State Championship Game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.