The (10-5) West Monroe Lady Rebels overcame a sluggish offensive start and rode a 20-0 run in the third quarter to beat West Ouachita, 48-29.
For West Monroe, the Friday night district affair was nothing more than a slow start. For West Ouachita, the loss featured a basket that some fans might swear had an invisible lid hovering over it.
In the midst of a scoring drought that lasted nearly four minutes for both squads in the first quarter, West Ouachita head coach Keith Smith let out a “gosh almighty” from the bench. That would become a familiar phrase.
“We’re pretty disappointed,” Smith said. “We played poorly the first half and we were down eight, so we felt good going into that third quarter, and then that quarter was terrible. Sports… We have to regroup. We’re better than the way we played tonight, but at the same time, I thought West Monroe did a lot of stuff.”
It was simply one of those of nights for (7-9) West Ouachita, as the Lady Rebels led 12-4 in the second quarter.
Despite the lack of scoring and heavy volume of turnovers, both teams played with energy and enthusiasm on both ends of the floor. And that ultimately paid off with a 6-0 West Ouachita run that made things interesting in the second quarter. Mackenzie Horton scored in the paint before Reece Evans corralled a steal and took it all the way to the hole to bring the Lady Chiefs within two. The Lady Rebels responded, though, as a 7-2 run to close the quarter gave way to a 19-11 halftime advantage.
“Rhythm of offense was just hard to come by,” Green said. “We probably extended a little bit higher on defense. We switched our defenses up. They're a good execution team. We were extending up and then switching whether we were in a man or zone, and that led to them being a little more stagnant. That led to us being transitional.”
During that run, West Monroe shared the basketball better as Makayla Glass, Shakayla Glass and Kaykay Russel found ways to get the ball inside to Shamiya Butler for easy conversions in the post.
It's almost fitting the Glass twins found ways to kick start the Lady Rebels offense on a night where each were honored as seniors. Shakayla Glass led all scorers with 15 points.
“I was just so proud really,” Green said. “You don’t even know come September if you’re going to have a senior night. So I was just happy, fittingly, they were all healthy, and we were all there and they performed.”
That 7-1 run to end the quarter paved the way for a third quarter where the Lady Rebels outscored the Lady Chiefs, 20-0. During that run, Shakayla Glass and Russel drained 3-pointers, while Pashonnay Johnson made a no-look pass to Makayla Glass for another one of those easy field goal conversions.
Trailing 39-13 in the fourth quarter, West Ouachita’s Evans began to heat up from the field. Evans knocked down a 3-pointer and three more field goals to score nine points in the quarter. Evans led the Lady Chiefs with 11 points.
