For the sixth year in a row the West Monroe Rotary Club will be hosting its annual preview luncheon.
The Pigskin Preview gives the public a chance to hear from and visit with the high school football coaches and select players to discuss their upcoming seasons.
The schools invited this year's event includes West Monroe, West Ouachita, Ouachita, Neville, Richwood, Wossman, Carroll, Ouachita Christian, St. Fredrick and River Oaks.
The luncheon will be at First United Methodist Church in West Monroe located at 1411 Glenwood Drive-West Monroe on Friday, Aug. 6 at noon.
For ticket information contact any West Monroe Rotary member or call/text (318)-537-4328.
The funds raised during the event help the Rotary Club with charitable projects and services it provides throughout the year.
