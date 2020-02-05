Two key West Monroe offensive players were honored at West Monroe’s annual signing day ceremony Wednesday morning, as H-Back Cayden Pierce and wide receiver Jerry Day signed their letters of intent for Harding (Arkansas) and the University of Arkansas at Monticello, respectfully.
Before Pierce and Day made it official, West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge reflected on this past season, and how the offense went from potentially throwing it 30 times a game to reverting back to that patented running game. Through that process, Pierce went from being a primary blocker to eventual District 2-5A Offensive MVP with 18 rushing touchdowns. And Day transformed from a potential deep threat to blocker on the outside. Through their sacrifice and leadership, West Monroe made the change just one week before the season kicked off, and it wouldn’t have been as smooth without them, Arledge attested.
“Coach Arledge is a great person, and for him to acknowledge that or even think that means a lot,” Pierce said.
Pierce will jump from one offense that featured a healthy helping of fullback dives to Harding unit that puts just as much emphasis on his position. And by inheriting the keys to the offense after quarterback Garrett Kahmann suffered a shoulder injury in the jamboree one week before the season started, Pierce proved that he’s capable of shouldering the load, garnering LHSCA and LSWA first-team honors for his senior season.
And really, the team’s ability to overcome a drastic injury and produce 11 wins means more than any postseason honor for West Monroe’s H-back.
“The way we came together this year stands out the most,” Pierce said. “We obviously lost Garrett, but the way we fought together and came together really stands out.”
Though the Rebels went from potentially throwing it several times a game to averaging just six throws per contest in 2019, Day still made an impact as a blocker for the Rebels. And the hard work he put in during the summer forced Arledge to take notice, and colleges clearly followed suit. No longer did Arledge view Day as just a basketball player, as Day put in the time and effort needed to evolve as a football player.
“I started off just being a basketball player, and I never worked or anything for football, but when I came to high school, I started taking football seriously,” Day said. “Everything really changed heading into my senior year. I knew me and Garrett had a great connection. And things happened obviously.”
Though Day did not get the football like he and the coaches previously envisioned, University of Arkansas at Monticello coaches remained committed to getting Day on campus.
While Pierce and Day wrapped up their football careers at West Monroe and look forward to their next journey in college, that doesn’t mean their high school athletic careers are finished. Day is currently on a West Monroe team that’s looking to lock down a home playoff game in the opening round, while Pierce is getting ready for the Rebels’ upcoming baseball season.
And that’s something both Arledge and principal Shelby Ainsworth highlighted about both of West Monroe’s signees. Day felt playing multiple sports was important for him in the long run.
“For all the youngsters out there, play multiple sports,” Day said. “Run track. Play football. Play basketball. Just stay active.”
