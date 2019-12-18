There isn’t a defined, foolproof route for a high school star to transition into a FBS scholarship athlete. That’s why contrasting stories in recruitment are plentiful.
West Monroe High School, for example, has had several examples in the past, and on Wednesday’s early signing period, three players signed with three different schools with completely different journeys to get there.
Safety Brooks Miller signed with Baylor, while quarterback Garrett Kahmann kept his commitment with ULM and signed to play for the Warhawks and defensive lineman Dontrell Cobbs stuck with the school who showed him the most love from the beginning, Louisiana Tech.
Cobbs was a standout the moment he took the field in a Rebel uniform. His size and athleticism met those measurables college coaches dream of. As long as Cobbs took care of his duties in the classroom, he was going to be a sought-after recruit no matter what.
While fellow defender, Miller, ultimately signed with a Power 5 school, he had to put in the extra face time with coaches to get his name out there. The additional travel to participate in camps eventually paid off with a Big 12 offer.
Meanwhile, Kahmann struggled to garner much attention despite his 6’3”, 195-pound frame at quarterback. West Monroe head coach Glenn Hunt called him the best quarterback in the state heading into his senior year. Thankfully for Kahmann, ULM saw a diamond in the rough and offered him before the 2019 season. As fate would have it, Kahmann wouldn’t attempt a single pass in the regular season of his senior year due to a shoulder injury.
“I’ve learned a lot of football lessons and a lot of life lessons,” Kahmann said. “Adversity does come in your life eventually, and it’s all about how you respond to it. You have to handle it and move forward. It happened, let’s get this fixed and get it moving in the right direction."
These are the journeys of three future college athletes.
Garrett Kahmann
In a different timeline or perhaps just a few short years ago, Kahmann’s signing day apparel that featured a maroon shirt with the ULM logo emblazoned on it might’ve shocked Kahmann’s parents, Greg and Katie Kahmann, who each had athletic careers at Louisiana Tech.
But not on this day. Not after everything West Monroe’s quarterback went through.
“They had to put those Louisiana Tech pom poms away and bring out the maroon and gold,” said Kahmann, laughing.
Kahmann’s shoulder injury against Neville in the Bayou Jamb ultimately sidelined him for the rest of the season before undergoing shoulder surgery. The good news for Kahmann is the sling came off, but weeks of rehab remain ahead of him.
“It’s going to be a long process, and it’s one I just started,” Kahmann said. “I’m as hungry as I ever was before. Football means a lot more to me now.”
Despite his injury, ULM stood by its offer to Kahmann, and the former West Monroe quarterback is grateful. He’s also excited about new beginnings with familiar faces.
“I feel like ULM did a great job of recruiting local guys and bringing them there,” he said.
Brooks Miller
One visit changed everything. For Miller to finally reap the offers he should’ve garnered as an underclassmen, it only took one camp visit really.
Miller attended a Baylor camp on June 9 and ran a 4.46 40-yard dash. With Miller’s 6’2”, 195-pound frame to go along with that speed, Baylor coaches jumped all over the soon-to-be senior safety that had 13 career interceptions entering his final year at West Monroe. Miller committed shortly after and stayed with Baylor throughout the process.
“Talking to these schools you can tell who wants you and who really wants to keep you from someone else,” Miller said. “Baylor was interested in me and my family.”
As a Baylor commit, Miller got to sit back on Saturdays and enjoy watching his future team go 11-2 before securing a Sugar Bowl berth against Georgia. The success didn’t surprise Miller, who had the upmost confidence in Baylor head coach Matt Rhule.
“Every school he’s been to he’s turned it around completely,” Miller said. “And he’s a fun guy. Heck, he even talks to my girlfriend as much as he talks to me. During fall camp, I made a visit and instead of going to meetings we went to Six Flags. It shows how much the guy likes to get the work done and have fun.”
Miller initially committed to play linebacker, but after running a 4.42 on a subsequent visit, Baylor coaches have talked about keeping him at safety.
“They said I’m fast enough to play safety, and they’re losing some safeties,” Miller said.
Dontrell Cobbs
Cobbs’ size and athleticism — 6’4”, 290-pound defensive lineman that also excels on the basketball court — almost automatically ensured he would be playing collegiate ball somewhere.
And though Cobbs initially committed to Louisiana Tech, Bulldog fans would hold their breath as offers from schools like Arizona, Kansas and SMU would pour in. Ultimately, Cobbs knew where he wanted to play.
“They made me feel the most comfortable,” Cobbs said about Louisiana Tech. “They made me feel at home.”
Cobbs will be at home no matter where he lines up on the defensive line. Because he added weight before the season, West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge moved him inside to start the season before moving him back outside to utilize his explosiveness. Cobbs said Louisiana Tech hasn’t talked to him about where exactly they will line him up in the future.
“I’m looking to play wherever they put me,” Cobbs said.
In reflecting on a senior season where the Rebels went 11-2, Cobbs said he was proud the defensive line maintained the same level of excellence the 2018 squad did one season before. This year’s West Monroe team allowed 8.8 points per contest this season.
“We worked hard for that too,” Cobbs said. “All the young guys have to keep that going next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.