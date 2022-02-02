Three more West Monroe defenders signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning.
Defensive back Paul Manning and defensive lineman Richard Killian signed on as a packaged deal for Henderson State, while defensive back Javari Sanders signed to play for Texas Wesleyan at the next level.
“It’s going to change my life for the next four years,” Sanders said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Manning and Sanders made First-Team District 2-5A. Manning achieved the honor as a corner after leading the team with five interceptions last season. Sanders represented the Rebels as the top return man, as he scored four touchdowns on returns in 2021.
Sanders is excited about his potential new role in Fort Worth.
“I look forward to it because it’s an up-and-coming program, and the coaches told me how they wanted to use me,” Sanders said. “I liked the ideas they were pitching me.”
Manning ultimately chose Henderson State because they were the ones who jumped on him early.
“They were the first people to show me real interest,” Manning said. “It means a lot. I get to continue my football career and go to college.”
Killian enjoyed his visit equally.
“They showed me a lot of love there,” Killian said. “Their division is really good too. Division II. The coaching staff was showing me what they wanted to do with me in their defensive scheme.”
Killian, who made Second-Team All-District honors, accounted for 57 total tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss last season.
The three Rebel defenders now join teammates Rayshawn Pleasant (Tulane) and Jadais Richard (Vanderbilt) as defensive signees for the Class of 2022.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
