Kennedy Jones remembers the most dramatic bus ride of her life like it was yesterday.
Amid uncertainty about spring sports, the West Monroe softball team loaded up on a bus for Tioga’s tournament on March 13. The NBA had already postponed play and the NCAA recently announced March Madness was canceled. Who knew what was in store for spring sports at the high school level?
By the time West Monroe arrived at its destination, the bus was informed to turn around and head back home. The tournament was canceled, and players on the bus immediately thought the worst.
“I was very worked up,” said Jones, who is one of two seniors on the Lady Rebels. “I was trying not to cry in front of everyone on the bus, you know? Some girls were saying, ‘Oh my gosh, are we not going to get to play anymore?’ And I was just sitting there thinking, ‘What about me and Jenna (McKee)? Y’all still have time.’”
A happy ending did follow. Though play has been suspended since the weekend and ultimately canceled, McKee and Jones’ senior seasons didn’t end with a bus ride. West Monroe returned home and entered Ouachita’s softball tournament at the Sterlington Sports Complex and competed in a doubleheader on Saturday.
In a 4-0 victory against Bentonville, Jones hit a two-run homer.
“I’ve been in a slump, so for that to potentially be one of my final at bats, I’m over the moon about,” Jones said.
During those final two games, McKee, who typically plays first base, moved to catcher. West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle said that after catcher Kamryn Eaton took a foul ball off the facemask and had to miss time due to concussion protocol, McKee slid into catcher without any hesitation.
“That’s how they both are,” Daigle said. “They’ve been with us for four years, and they’re the type of kids that would do anything you ask them to do. When Jenna went behind the plate, I think that speaks volumes of what they would do to win. They’re just very unselfish.”
Jones and McKee, like every other senior sport athlete, played the waiting game for weeks before the LHSAA announced on April 9 that it was canceling the rest of the spring sport seasons. McKee would go and hit at Biedenharn Sports Complex, and Jones would wear her father’s arm out.
“This whole time it’s been pretty crazy just because every day, not having that routine that I’ve had the last four years, and not being able to play the game I played since I was 5 years old, it’s pretty crazy,” McKee said.
And though West Monroe’s season was cut short in the midst of a 12-2 2020 campaign, McKee and Jones can look back at what they’ve accomplished with a ton of pride. After all, they each played a part in West Monroe’s 2018 upset victory against No. 4 St. Amant. The No. 20 Lady Rebels advanced past St. Amant in a 1-0 victory thanks to a game-winning hit by Jones. In the top of the fourth inning, Jones had the game-winning hit.
“It was awesome,” Jones said. “Bus rides after a win are great, but that was a completely different bus ride. They were letting us yell and scream. They didn’t care how loud we were being. Coach Daigle was even dancing on the field.”
The bus rides may be over for Jones and McKee, but the memories, like those made at St. Amant, will last a lifetime.
