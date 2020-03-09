If you’re a West Monroe Rebel baseball fan, you take pride in knowing it’s not about how you start but how you finish.
Despite a 6-2 loss to John Curtis that opened the tournament, the Rebels rattled off three consecutive victories against prominent foes to go 3-1 in the Trey Altick Prep Classic this past weekend.
After the Rebels were limited to just two runs on five hits on Thursday, the bats came alive against Central in a 13-3 victory. It was raining doubles for the Rebels, as Tanner Young, Cole Brasher, Gage Breithaupt and Logan Shurden (2) each rounded first safely.
“John Curtis threw their guy at us and he was a pretty good hand,” West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux said. “He controlled the game by throwing three pitches for strikes. John Curtis is a pretty good opponent and got us, so we needed our offense to respond. We were down 3-0 before fought back and got on the right track.”
Meanwhile, Drew Blaylock was stingy on the mound, limiting Central to just three runs on five hits and one walk.
The Rebels used a three-run sixth inning to overtake University Lab in a 6-2 game where West Monroe accounted for only four hits on the day. Rebel fans in attendance got their money’s worth with a brilliant six-inning effort out of Case Roark. Roark allowed just two runs on five hits and four walks. Jack Moody closed out the Cubs in the seventh, as he struck out two of the four batters he faced.
“Roark threw well,” Simoneaux said. “We extended him a little bit because he’s mainly been used as a reliever. It was a good outing for him to match University’s pitcher (Carmouche). He’s the best lefty in the state, if not the best pitcher in the state. We found a way to get his pitch count up, and we had two-strike hits. I was proud of the way we were able to foul some balls off.”
West Monroe ended the weekend with an exclamation point against Brandon (Miss.). The Rebels picked up a 9-6 victory in a contest where Cayden Pierce went yard twice. One of Pierce’s homers cleared the scoreboard at Shelby Aulds Memorial Baseball Field.
“He hit two mammoth homers,” Simoneaux said. “Brandon might have the best team that we’ve faced. We had a lot of two-out, two-strike clutch hits to beat one of the best hitting teams we’ve faced in a really long time.”
Josh Pearson crushed a homer in the victory, as well.
With the victory West Monroe improves to 5-3 on the season and will travel to participate in the Jay Patterson Tournament this weekend.
