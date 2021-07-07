He'll admit it. Josh Pearson had a slow start to his final high school season at West Monroe — by his lofty standards — but once he tweaked his stance around the midseason point, Pearson rounded into form and never looked back.
And that's continued through the summer. Pearson, who earned First-Team All-Parish along with First-Team All-State honors this past season, was named a starter for the 2021 Florida League All-Star Game. Pearson entered the Tuesday night All-Star showcase with the fifth highest batting average (.328) in the league, along with three home runs and seven RBIs.
Pearson doubled and scored for the East in a 7-2 loss, but he left his mark hours before when he won the 2021 Florida League Home Run Derby. He hit four home runs to win the event, but the best part of all was his father, Bill Pearson, got to throw the pitches.
"When I was younger, we talked about hitting home run derby in the big leagues," Pearson said. "So it's always been a dream of mine. Being able to do it with him was really special."
Pearson has played in 16 games already this summer, as the Florida League reached the midpoint of its season. More than 200 college players are invited to play in the Florida League, including Pearson's new teammate Dylan Crews. Crews, who stepped away to participate with Team USA, batted .362 this season at LSU with 18 homers and 42 RBIs before being named the Perfect Game National Collegiate Freshman of the Year.
Pearson got to spend time with Crews and fellow signee Brennan Holt (out of Parkview Baptist) with the Florida League's Sanford River Rats.
"It's a lot of older kids playing with us," Pearson said. "There are some 22- and 23-year-old players. But it's actually been really easy (making friends). Everybody is super easy to get along with."
Pearson hit .418 with the Rebels before enjoying more success on the diamond this summer. A simple switch of opening up his foot more in his batting stance while waiting to get set right before the pitcher throws paid dividends in Pearson reaching his potential in a Rebel uniform.
"I kind of started a little slower than I wanted to," Pearson said. "I guess at the beginning of the year, it was a lot of pressure, and I was trying to do too much. I had to slow it all down."
Pearson hopes to continue his success in an LSU uniform after he finishes summer league. The opportunity to play for new head coach Jay Johnson has Pearson particularly excited.
"Just look at all the statistics. I'm super excited," Pearson said. "Led the Power 5 in almost every single hitting stat."
