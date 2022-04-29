The No. 4 West Monroe Lady Rebels are just one win away from a state championship victory after defeating No. 8 Sam Houston, 11-4, Friday evening.
The Lady Rebels’ bats remained hot with 13 hits in the Class 5A semifinal victory. Meanwhile, Maddie Nichols commanded the game in the circle by allowing just three earned runs on seven hits and five walks. She struck out eight Sam Houston batters.
West Monroe went down early but didn’t stay down. Sam Houston scored two runs in the top of the first, but the Lady Rebels scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead.
Kenzie Vestal singled in Karli Sellers and Kaylee Cooley knocked in two more runs to give the Lady Rebels a 4-2 lead.
Vestal knocked in two additional runs in the second inning with a double. Vestal eventually scored on a passed ball to extend West Monroe’s lead to 7-2.
Sam Houston had two reach in the third inning, but Nichols got out of the jam with a strikeout to end the inning.
The Lady Rebels poured it on in the next few innings with Allie Chrislip’s RBI single, Nichols’ homer and Maddie Merritt’s RBI single.
Sam Houston committed four errors in the loss.
Vestal was 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the win.
The Lady Rebels will play for a state championship at 4 p.m. against No. 2 St. Amant.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
