The West Monroe Lady Rebels couldn’t ask for a better start to the softball season.
With a 6-0 record, the Lady Rebels have compiled run-rule victories, walk-off wins and even a perfect game in the 2020 Polar Bear Classic.
“I think the most important thing we learned was actually in the Airline game last Monday against one of the top pitchers in the state,” West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle said. “We had preparation and focus. We realized that this is our time. We have to perform.”
The Lady Rebels fast start began with a 5-0 win against Airline last Monday and continued through tournament play started last Thursday when West Monroe defeated Ouachita Christian, 12-2.
Lady Rebels’ Karli Sellers drove in five runners on three home runs in the dominant victory.
West Monroe continued its dominance over District 2-1A competition, when the Lady Rebels dismantled St. Frederick, 21-2.
Kenzie Vestal hit a grand slam and had a four-hit day for the Lady Rebels in the landslide victory.
Defending Division II State Champion Archbishop Hannan provided much stiffer competition in the game that followed last Friday.
The Lady Rebels were locked in a 2-2 tie with Archbishop Hannan, who returned last year’s starting pitcher from that championship season. With one runner on and one out, Mackenzie Dubois doubled on the first pitch of the at-bat in the seventh inning for the game-winning run.
“It was a beautiful hit on the outside of the plate,” Daigle said. “She did exactly what she was supposed to do.”
Dubois’ walk-off gave the Rebels a 5-0 start to the season before West Monroe ended the weekend with a 17-0 victory against Evangel Christian on Saturday.
Maddie Hayden went 5-for-6 on the day with two doubles and a home run in the victory.
“She’s assuming more of a leadership role this year,” Daigle said. “She has to lead by talk and also by example. She’s done that.”
Meanwhile, Maddie Nichols tossed a perfect game inside the circle.
Daigle said it’s her team’s time, and though the squad is feeling supremely confident with the fast start, Daigle said she’d quickly remind her club that they are only one week into the season.
