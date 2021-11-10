ULM softball’s future became a whole lot brighter when West Monroe ace Maddie Nichols signed her letter of intent to stay in her own backyard.
Nichols, who is the reigning 2020 Ouachita Citizen Pitcher of the Year, made it official Wednesday morning at West Monroe High School.
“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little girl,” Nichols said. “Staying local was the biggest factor in my decision. That’s who I wanted to play for was ULM so all my family and friends could come watch me.”
Nichols led the 2020 team with a 27-3 overall pitching record with a 1.55 ERA and a 5.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 162.2 innings pitched.
Also signing the dotted line at West Monroe Wednesday was senior Brylee Buford.
Buford played in nine games last season for a loaded West Monroe squad that finished the season with a 30-3 record.
The Lady Rebels won 23 games by double-digits en route to securing their first semifinal appearance since 1999.
Buford signed to play for Slippery Rock in Pennsylvania, which has led to many conversations that involve geography for the Lady Rebel.
“It’s right by Pittsburgh,” Buford said. “My dad is a really big Steelers fan so he’s pretty excited about that. He’s been making weekly trips there. Everybody is always like why Pittsburgh? We took a trip there couple summers ago, and I liked it and just kept coming back. I visited and they asked me to come back this fall break, and that’s when they offered me. It was kind of a mutual thing. I loved the school and they offered me.”
West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle complimented both players for living out the Lady Rebels theme of “Be the Story.” Whether in the front of the line in the heat of battle or behind the scenes in every day life, Daigle said she was so proud of the way both represented the team, school and city.
And though the day signified an important event in each of their lives, Daigle reminded her players that the story wasn’t over yet. The perfect ending would feature these two Lady Rebel players, along with their teammates, hoisting a state championship trophy high above their heads next year.
“We’ve talked about it and worked hard for it, and we’re progressing toward the end chapter of what we want it to be," Daigle said.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013.
