The West Monroe softball team is putting up numbers that are borderline unrealistic.
The West Monroe Lady Rebels have produced double-digit runs in nine straight contests. In those nine games, the Lady Rebels have outscored their opponents by an average of 14 runs per contest.
“I think offensively right now, we’re hitting home runs but were also showing that we can play small ball,” West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle said. “I think this run that we’re on is just a testament to how hard our kids practice. This is a good streak that we’re on. We’re able to see pitches and know what’s coming at us and recognize spin.”
The (9-1) Lady Rebels are on such a dominant run right now that a 1-0 deficit in the second inning against West Ouachita last Thursday felt significant. Three errors coupled with some mental errors gave Daigle plenty to talk to her team about, despite ultimately winning that district showdown against the Lady Chiefs, 14-3.
“It took us a round through our batting order and our second at bats for us to really focus in and string together some big hits and some runs,” Daigle said. “We made some mistakes, and it gave us an opportunity to make some adjustments on the defensive side with some different ideas. Those are all good things that we need to see.”
The Lady Rebels hit five home runs in the win against West Ouachita. Kenzie Vestal hit two of them, while Mady Manning, Karli Sellers and Maddie Nichols followed suit. Manning also had two doubles in the win, as she and Vestal each totaled five RBIs apiece.
The Lady Rebels traveled down south to Tioga for a tournament immediately after the West Ouachita win and pummeled Buckeye, 21-1, in three innings on Friday.
Vestal hit another home run, while Kamryn Eaton went yard twice in the Lady Rebels dominant victory.
Manning led the Lady Rebels with three hits, while Nichols pitched all three innings and limited Buckeye to just four hits and one walk on one earned run. Nichols had seven strikeouts in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.