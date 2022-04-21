No doubt about it. After competitive regular season contests with District 2-5A foe and No. 13 seed West Ouachita, the No. 4 West Monroe Lady Rebels put a stamp on the rivalry with an 11-1 five-inning victory Thursday night.
“We’re friends… I know it’s a game and it’s competition, but we’re friends. Sometimes that’s hard and difficult, like I’ve got to beat my friend,” West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle said. “I thought our kids came out much more relaxed today. I think in a way it is easier to play somebody you’re familiar with. But our schedule, we’ve now played all of these teams, and our kids were comfortable in their shoes and showed it today. I’m super proud of them.”
Both teams had to adjust to the way the umpires called the game Thursday night. With a tight strike zone, the umpire behind home plate was practically forcing the pitchers to throw it over the plate. That benefited a Lady Rebel team that racked up 10 hits, including multiple homers. The production at the plate did not surprise West Monroe’s coaching staff after Wednesday’s practice, but the tight zone did frustrate West Ouachita’s dugout.
“To make us have to throw it in a certain area to a team like this, that’s hard,” West Ouachita head coach Ashley Burkett-Hoyle said. “As well as my kids are coached, still the ‘uncontrollables’ make the situation a hard one to come from a 2-1 ballgame the last time we played them to an 11-1 one this time. But they fought. It is what it is. It’s hard.”
Kenzie Vestal left her imprint almost immediately in her final game against West Ouachita. With two runners on in the first inning, Vestal stepped to the plate with two outs and launched a deep fly to ball to centerfield that carried over the fence. Just like that it was a 3-0 affair.
“First at bat, going up there with a clear mindset,” Vestal said. “I saw the pitch and I hit it, and honestly, it felt amazing. Going around the bases, I didn’t think it was going out, but hearing the fans, I could tell. It was amazing.”
The Lady Rebels added two more runs in the second inning when Karli Sellers and Maddie Nichols delivered back-to-back RBI doubles.
West Ouachita’s Lacey Tripp doubled in the third inning and scored on Kaylie Dowdy’s RBI single to draw the Lady Chiefs within four.
The Lady Rebels got their run back in the bottom half of the inning, though, when Macy Nordstrom helped her own cause with a solo homer.
Nordstrom gave up just one earned run on four hits and one walk through five. She also struck out six batters.
“Yeah, the strike zone was a little different than we were used to, but I thought our kids adjusted well to it. And they didn’t let that affect them mentally,” Daigle said.
The Lady Rebels continued to pour it on in the third inning. Allie Chrislip hit an RBI single and Sellers knocked in two more with a single to make it a 9-1 advantage for West Monroe.
An error and Mady Manning sacrifice fly in the fourth inning put the 10-run rule in play.
West Ouachita finished the season with a 20-11 record.
With the victory, the (25-5) Lady Rebels will host No. 5 Barbe on Saturday for a quarterfinal tilt. West Monroe defeated Barbe by scores of 5-4 and 9-5 earlier this season.
“We’ve played them twice,” Dailge said. “We’re as comfortable with them as we are with West Ouachita. And they’ve got to come to our house. We’re ready, especially after watching today.”
West Monroe celebrated the school’s 1,000th victory in softball before the contest. Since 1978, five different coaches contributed to the 1,000 wins. Daigle has led her teams to 500 of those victories.
