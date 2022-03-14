The West Monroe softball team pulled out of Tioga’s tournament last Saturday after the team bus was raided and equipment was set ablaze at the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Alexandria.
After the first game of the tournament was suspended due to inclement weather, West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle received a phone call from the Alexandria Police Department, notifying her that a bag was discovered with one of her player’s name in it. First learning of the situation, Daigle was then informed by the police that she should check the team’s bus.
That’s when Daigle discovered stolen items, ash from a fire extinguisher on players’ equipment and a burnt helmet outside of the bus.
“You’ve seen the images of 9/11 with all the ash in the aftermath, and that’s what our bus reminded me of,” Daigle said. “I’m thankful the police caught him. Apparently our bus was not the first episode of the night for him.”
Tykarius Laneheart, 22, was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center Saturday morning on two counts of simple burglary and simple arson with bail set at $75,000.
Daigle said the team’s bus was broken into, but strangely enough, not much money was taken. The bats were all accounted for, as well.
“We had a new bus, so he had to really work to break in. He tore up the door to get in, and if he would have had any knowledge, he would have taken the most expensive things, which were the bats,” Daigle said. “He’s not very softball savvy.”
SERVPRO of Texarkana picked up West Monroe’s damaged equipment Monday morning in hopes of having their equipment returned and restored by Thursday.
“They, themselves, were amazed at the story,” Daigle said. “We’re still going to play Ouachita (Tuesday night). Our kids have helmets that they use for travel ball, and we’ve had a lot of offers to borrow equipment. The school board has done a fantastic job of making sure we have the things that we need.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
